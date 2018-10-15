Lincoln's Beard's John Falco to Open Strange Beast Brewpub in West Kendall

The South Florida beer community has been buzzing with rumors that new concept by an established beer maker was in the works when Facebook and Instagram
The rumor has been confirmed with the announcement that John Falco, the brains behind Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company, will open Strange Beast, a brewpub and pizzeria concept, at the end of 2019. A brewpub is an establishment selling beer brewed on the premises that most times includes a restaurant.
The exterior of the building will include a landmark neon sign and a mural facing Sunset Drive to stand out; but on the interior Falco says "I am going to install wall to wall art; it will be like a slice of Wynwood out in West Kendall."
Falco says he will retain a supervisory role at Lincoln's Beard but wanted to venture out with an additional concept. “I love beer, but my true passion is creating. I consider myself an innovator and
Strange Beast is that creative outlet that will allow me to execute my untethered vision and do something amazing for the people of West Kendall," he says.
Falco's plans include expanding to other areas of South Florida. His idea is to open several more brewpubs — each with its own specific name and decor. “I want to celebrate the uniqueness of each individual neighborhood while staying fresh with our designs,” Falco says. “Stale, cookie cutter concepts are dropping like flies as they should. We have an amazing and growing culture in Miami and it should be celebrated with an aesthetic that is thought out and representative of each, individual area. Our customers deserve it."
Strange Beast. 15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; facebook.com/pg/strangebeastbeer.
