 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Lincoln's Beard's John Falco to Open Strange Beast Brewpub in West Kendall
Photo by LucBrousseau / iStock.com

Lincoln's Beard's John Falco to Open Strange Beast Brewpub in West Kendall

Haidar Hachem | October 15, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

The South Florida beer community has been buzzing with rumors that new concept by an established beer maker was in the works when Facebook and Instagram accounts with the name Strange Beast Beer were established.

The rumor has been confirmed with the announcement that John Falco, the brains behind Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company, will open Strange Beast, a brewpub and pizzeria concept, at the end of 2019. A brewpub is an establishment selling beer brewed on the premises that most times includes a restaurant.

Related Stories

The exterior of the building will include a landmark neon sign and a mural facing Sunset Drive to stand out; but on the interior Falco says "I am going to install wall to wall art; it will be like a slice of Wynwood out in West Kendall."

Falco says he will retain a supervisory role at Lincoln's Beard but wanted to venture out with an additional concept. “I love beer, but my true passion is creating. I consider myself an innovator and
Strange Beast is that creative outlet that will allow me to execute my untethered vision and do something amazing for the people of West Kendall," he says.

Falco's plans include expanding to other areas of South Florida. His idea is to open several more brewpubs — each with its own specific name and decor.  “I want to celebrate the uniqueness of each individual neighborhood while staying fresh with our designs,” Falco says. “Stale, cookie cutter concepts are dropping like flies as they should. We have an amazing and growing culture in Miami and it should be celebrated with an aesthetic that is thought out and representative of each, individual area. Our customers deserve it."

Strange Beast. 15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; facebook.com/pg/strangebeastbeer.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >