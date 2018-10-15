Lincoln's Beard's John Falco to Open Strange Beast Brewpub in West Kendall

The South Florida beer community has been buzzing with rumors that new concept by an established beer maker was in the works when Facebook and Instagram accounts with the name Strange Beast Beer were established.

The rumor has been confirmed with the announcement that John Falco, the brains behind Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company, will open Strange Beast, a brewpub and pizzeria concept, at the end of 2019. A brewpub is an establishment selling beer brewed on the premises that most times includes a restaurant.