La Mexicana Taco Bar Takes Over Iconic 925 Nuevos Cubanos Space

click to enlarge The former 925 Nuevos Cubanos ventanita window and restaurant will soon be home to La Mexicana Taco Bar. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Tacos and Cuban coffee? That's what you can expect to find at the new La Mexicana Taco Bar location in Fort Lauderdale.The beloved Wilton Manors restaurant located at the Yard recently found itself a second home at a Broward County landmark — one with a ventanita window where patrons can grab a Cuban coffee along with a few to-go tacos.Last month, La Mexicana Taco Bar owner Diva Name and her business partner, John Whelden, shared the news that they had acquired the iconic 925 Nuevos Cubanos space. The beloved Cuban restaurant served the Fort Lauderdale community for nearly 50 years before shuttering in May.For Name, the property presented a unique opportunity to expand her business while honoring a local legacy. Founded in 1976, the Cuban restaurant was known to loyal patrons as the "ventanita on Andrews," a landmark establishment where locals could grab a cup of coffee, a colada, or an empanada before heading to work.Born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, Name moved to New Jersey to learn the ins and outs of operating a restaurant. After years of working at several Mexican establishments, she moved to Wilton Manors to be closer to family and open a restaurant of her own."I always wanted to have my own business," says Name, who opened La Mexicana in the heart of the Yard's urban-style oasis. "I found this location, and I fell in love with it. The atmosphere is just so magical here. You feel like you're in another country."The restaurant became a second home, and her patrons extended family.Now, after eight years in business, Name says she's eager to welcome the second location for La Mexicana Taco Bar, one she believes will be just as special as the original.Luis Valdes Sr. opened 925 Nuevos Cubanos after emigrating to South Florida from Cuba in the 1940s. He built the restaurant alongside his family, who resided with him in an apartment located on the property.It's that very detail that resonated most with Name, who tellsshe hopes to fulfill Valdes' original vision for the space while expanding upon her own."For me, my property in Wilton Manors has been my home. Since I moved here, I have been at my restaurant every single day. I am never home," explains Name. "And I think it's cool that just like how La Mexicana is my home, the owners of 925 felt the same way. This was their home. They used to live there. And I’m going to honor that."The new location is also meant to serve as a temporary flagship location for La Mexicana, which will close at the Yard once construction of a six-story residential and retail development begins at the Wilton Manors site early next year. Both Name and Whelden say they hope to reopen when construction is done.Until then, La Mexicana will continue to operate at its current space at 2430 NE 13th Ave. in Wilton Manors, with the Fort Lauderdale location slated to open in mid-January at 925 North Andrews Ave.While the menu will be filled with all of its original menu items, including its popular tacos and delicious Peruvian ceviche, Name says there will also be a Cuban sandwich on the menu."We want to keep the feeling like every meal is a home-cooked meal cooked by your abuela," sums up Name. "We'll add some street elements to make it more funky, too. I can't wait to welcome guests to the new location."