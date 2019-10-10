Knaus Berry Farm Reopens for 63rd Season

The best time of year to live in Miami is almost here.

Knaus Berry Farm, the beloved farm stand and bakery, has announced its opening date for the 2019-20 season.

The only problem is you'll still have to wait nearly three weeks for a taste of its warm, gooey cinnamon rolls.

A sign posted out front proclaimed the good word: "Reopening, God willing, October 29." Because that’s a Tuesday, you still have time to ask for a personal day so you can be the first one on your block to experience the intoxicating scent of Knaus’ freshly baked goods.

Thomas Blocher, who heads operations at the Redland farm stand, confirmed the news. "It's true. Lord willing, we will begin the 63rd season on that date."

Each year, the farm reopens at the end of October after its summer break. Though the bakery offers a wonderful lineup of pies, breads, cakes, jams, and its own ground coffee, most customers go for the cinnamon rolls.

Knaus Berry Farm was founded in 1956 as a roadside stand where Ray and Russell Knaus sold berries. The brothers soon expanded their inventory to include pies, breads, and other baked goods when a fruit broker told Ray's wife, Barbara, that her cookies were good enough to sell.

The farm is still run by Ray and Barbara's children and their families. Though the bakery has expanded to serve various other items, including fruit shakes and local vegetables, much hasn't changed in six decades. Knaus Berry Farm still accepts only cash and is always closed Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Blocher says of the decision to keep things status quo: "The only thing new is that we are a year older. The second generation is just trying to be faithful to what was started by the previous generation."

If you plan to visit Knaus on opening day, be prepared to stand on line. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing, and be sure to bring an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun or the occasional rain shower. Chairs are welcome, and don't forget cash. The worst-case scenario is you wait for two hours only to find you have no dough for your cinnamon rolls.

Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.