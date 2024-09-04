Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open First Kendall Location

A beloved bakery and café that first opened its doors in Key Biscayne a decade ago is opening its first Kendall location this September.
Miami-based bakery La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is opening its seventh Miami location in late September at the Palms at Town and Country Mall in Kendall with its French- and Latin-inspired menu. The opening comes exactly one decade after the homegrown bakery was originally founded in Key Biscayne.
“Since we began, our goal has always been to deliver quality-driven food and service that excites guests in a fun and approachable way,” says co-owner Avy Cohen. “I’m incredibly proud of the brand we’ve built and how we’ve managed to integrate ourselves into the communities we call home. These neighborhoods have embraced and supported us, and we are so grateful for that.”
The Kendall bakery and café will be open from breakfast through dinner and will offer the familiar blend of French and Latin culinary influences that have made the brand a local favorite at its other locations. Now, those in Kendall won't have to make the trek to Pinecrest to savor its delicious pastries and breads.
The name La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is a nod to Boulevard Saint-Michel in Paris, a district known for its literary cafés and rich architectural history. Cohen and his partners, all originally from Venezuela, purchased the original Key Biscayne bakery from its founder in 2014 when it was called “La Nouvelle Boulangerie,” adding "Boul'Mich" to the name as a tribute to their Latin roots. The rebranded café blended French culinary traditions with Latin American flavors, a combination that has been a hit in Miami ever since.
Over the years, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has evolved its menu under the guidance of chef and partner Gabriel De Chene, adding Latin-inspired twists to classic French pastries. The result is a menu that includes a wide range of items, including signature eggs Benedict, available in both traditional and Norwegian styles, a selection of eight salads, from a classic niçoise to Greek, and an array of 16 sandwiches, including the standout brie and roasted almond, which pairs creamy brie with crisp almonds and raspberry jam on a warm baguette.
For lunch or dinner, the pasta dishes range from a comforting lasagna with ragu to spaghetti with tomato and basil sauce, and desserts include customer favorites like the "Tres Leches in a Jar" and the warm apple tart.
For those on the go, the bakery’s pastry offerings are ideal for a quick bite. Venezuelan tequeños, Argentine-style baked empanadas, and Colombian pan de bono join an assortment of croissants, including flavors like Nutella, guava and cheese, and dulce de leche. Freshly baked baguettes are also available for takeaway.
In addition to its original Key Biscayne location, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has expanded to Coral Way, Aventura, Pinecrest, Boca Raton, Doral, and downtown Miami.
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. 8405 Mills Dr., Kendall; laboulangerieusa.com. Opening late September.