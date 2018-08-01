July 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Among the humid mornings and afternoon rainstorms, several restaurants popped up in Miami. Newcomers include Ice Dream Parlor, a plant-based shop, and a Miami Beach location of beloved pizza place, Andiamo.
July's closings all have bittersweet stories attached to them. Though the Original South Beach Taquiza has closed, the North Beach location is still churning out Steve Santana's tacos and fans of Ralph Pagano can still enjoy his Naked Taco after the closure of Naked Lunch.
And, though Joe's Stone Crab has closed for the season, Joe's Takeaway opens today for the summer season, allowing Miamians to get their Joe's fix until the flagship reopens in October.
Openings
- Andiamo. 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8733; andiamopizzamiami.com.
- Epic Summer Pop-Up. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; epichotel.com.
- Ice Dream Parlor. At the VShops Food Hall, 2895 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-414-0330; thevshops.com.
- Joe & the Juice at MiamiCentral. 650 NW First Ave., Suite 100, Miami; joejuice.com.
- Mama Tried. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.
- Nékter Aventura. Aventura Shopping Center, 2960 Aventura Blvd., Aventura; 305-749-6633; nekterjuicebar.com.
- P.Pole Pizza. 279 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-618-5287; ppolepizza.com.
- Rosetta Bakery. Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-320-5191
- Salumeria 104. 117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; salumeria104.com.
- Shake That: Milkshake Lab. 228 SE First St., Miami; 305-415-2001; instagram.com/shakethatmia.
Closings
- Joe's Stone Crab (seasonal closure)
- Naked Lunch
- Rosa Mexicano (Brickell location)
- Taquiza (South Beach location)
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening permanent shop in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening
secondlocation in downtown Miami
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opening in Miami
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Diez y Seis - opening July 2018
- Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea - opening at the Cadillac Hotel
-
DunkanooKitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
Generator Hostel Miami - Opening first U.S. location
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Macaluso's - relocating to South Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
Miracle on Flagler - Christmas themed cocktail bar popping up for the holidays
- Monger - the Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw
Juce- opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
Sistrunk Market & Brewery - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
Starbucks - Opening inside several Publix locations
- The Surf Club - Thomas Keller opening a restaurant in Surfside.
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and
Pharrelteam up.
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vista - opening August 2018
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Wild
'nOut Sports Bar - MTV-themed restaurant opening
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
