July 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Among the humid mornings and afternoon rainstorms, several restaurants popped up in Miami. Newcomers include Ice Dream Parlor, a plant-based shop, and a Miami Beach location of beloved pizza place, Andiamo.

July's closings all have bittersweet stories attached to them. Though the Original South Beach Taquiza has closed, the North Beach location is still churning out Steve Santana's tacos and fans of Ralph Pagano can still enjoy his Naked Taco after the closure of Naked Lunch.

And, though Joe's Stone Crab has closed for the season, Joe's Takeaway opens today for the summer season, allowing Miamians to get their Joe's fix until the flagship reopens in October.