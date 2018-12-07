José Andrés is Taking His Food Trucks to Miami Art Week With Proceeds to Benefit World Central Kitchen

Art Basel and Miami Art Week is as well known for its commercialism as its art. Artists are sponsored by large corporations and exhibits are branded by booze companies while people clamor to be placed on the guest list of parties sponsored by big names like Louis Vuitton and Bacardi.

There is one person who has decided to use a Miami Art Week partnership to serve a higher purpose: feeding those in need. Chef José Andrés has teamed with American Express to bring two food truck to Miami this weekend, offering up a host of delightful bites for sale. Best of all: Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen.