Eat a sandwich and help feed people.
Eat a sandwich and help feed people.
José Andrés is Taking His Food Trucks to Miami Art Week With Proceeds to Benefit World Central Kitchen

Laine Doss | December 7, 2018 | 12:01pm
AA

Art Basel and Miami Art Week is as well known for its commercialism as its art. Artists are sponsored by large corporations and exhibits are branded by booze companies while people clamor to be placed on the guest list of parties sponsored by big names like Louis Vuitton and Bacardi.

There is one person who has decided to use a Miami Art Week partnership to serve a higher purpose: feeding those in need. Chef José Andrés has teamed with American Express to bring two food truck to Miami this weekend, offering up a host of delightful bites for sale. Best of all: Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen is the non-profit organization that Andrés’ founded after the Haiti earthquake in 2010 with the belief that food can change the narrative in a person's life.

Since then, the chef and his team have shown up wherever needed including Brazil, Cambodia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nicaragua, Zambia, and the United States. In Puerto Rico, World Central Kitchen served more than 3.5 million meals after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Most recently, the chef called his friend Guy Fieri to help feed first responders and survivors of the California Camp Fire that killed 85 people.

For his work with World Central Kitchen,  Andrés was recently nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The chef was named 2018 Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation and Miami New Times named him best philanthropist of 2018.

The food truck will make stops in Wynwood and the Design District tonight and tomorrow evening, serving an assortment of items curated by the chef, himself.

The only caveat is that American Express is the only accepted form of payment, so "don't leave home without it" as the old commercials from the 1970's would stress. American Express platinum card members can eat for free, along with two guests.

Here's the truck schedule and menu:

Truck One Schedule

  • Friday, December 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 95 NE 40 St. in the Design District
  • Saturday, December 8 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 390 NW 27 St. in Wynwood

Menu

  • Coca de erizos de mar ($24) - Warm and crusty cristal bread topped with smoked iberico belly, and sea urchin.
  • Arroz a la Cubana ($15) - Sauteed rice with fresh tomato sauce, pork belly, plantains, and fried organic egg.

Truck Two Schedule

  • Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 95 NE 40 St. in the Design District
  • Saturday, December 8 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 390 NW 27 St. in Wynwood

Menu

Fûtbol Club Barcelona ($15) - Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and shallot mayonnaise.

Flauta con jamón ibérico y queso ($16) - Crispy bread brushed with tomate fresco, jamón ibérico, and manchego cheese.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

