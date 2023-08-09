Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club Dishes Out Fresh European-Inspired Menu

If you haven't had the joy of visiting Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club recently, you might want to consider a trip to the beach-inspired restaurant.
Nestled within a picturesque enclave that's a destination in its own right, Joia Beach has long been a cherished hotspot for South Floridians and visitors alike.
Thanks to an all-new menu with fresh inspiration from a world-renowned executive chef, there's yet another reason to take a break and act like a tourist for the day.
In recent months, the Joia Beach menu has undergone a transformation that blends classic culinary techniques with a touch of modern Miami flair, all while utilizing the freshest seasonal ingredients available.
Aiming to be just as known for its food as it is for Instagram-worthy settings, Joia recently moved to take its dining to the next level with a revamped menu designed by Miami-based chef Peter Tsaglis, who tells New Times the menu glow-up is all part of his mission to put his stamp on a location already loved by so many.
Raised in Greece's Peloponnese peninsula, Tsaglis spent the first half of his life in the Mediterranean. He worked with top chefs in Athens before moving to New York City in 2012, where he worked as executive chef at a number of well-known Greek restaurants, including Elaia Estiatorio, Korali, and Kyma.
"When I joined the team at Joia Beach, I sought to elevate and enhance the current menu in a similar manner," Tsaglis shares. "Guests can now expect a more elevated selection of items and flavor-enhanced dishes. To do so, I've incorporated European and Greek influences, added dietary-friendly options, and sourced European and Greek ingredients to create a new menu that caters to a broader range of dietary needs, with the inclusion of gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan choices."
With Joia Beach looking to move more toward a Euro-inspired menu, Tsaglis says the key to the restaurant's future success is simple: ensuring the ingredients speak for themselves.
According to Tsaglis, patrons can expect to encounter many new menu options, including his personal must-try additions — the light and fresh branzino carpaccio and a savory baked eggplant — which he points to as a perfect showcase of the essence and food experience he's looking to deliver.
Having launched in 2020, a year now infamous for being not exactly restaurant-friendly, Joia stresses that the new menu aims to bring in the masses, but Tsaglis also adds their hopes are returning patrons will also enjoy the fresh start.
While change is clearly afoot at Joia, expect the restaurant's best attributes to stay the same. The notoriously comfortable day-night venue will continue to offer a seamless transition from a laid-back lounge experience during the day to a vibrant European-inspired open-air lounge after sunset
"Joia Beach is an overall experience, one that can go from a relaxing lunch on the shoreline to a lively brunch, then smoothly transitioning into a nightlife atmosphere," sums up Tsaglis.
Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com. Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.