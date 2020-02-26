 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez
Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Only Has Eyes For Mojo Donuts After Iconic Super Bowl Performance

Laine Doss | February 26, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Sure, there was a football game a few Sundays ago, but what Super Bowl LIV will forever be known for is the electric halftime show that saw Jennifer Lopez and Shakira kick ass.

The performance was seen worldwide as people watched on everything from phones to jumbotrons, but few saw what happened after the stellar performance that will surely go down in halftime history: Jennifer Lopez asking for a doughnut. And it's not just any doughnut — it's a custom made creation by Miami's own Mojo Donuts.

Mojo's Jimmy Piedrahita said the doughnuts were Tahitian vanilla mousse and white chocolate, festooned with frosting in Miami-esque hues of pink and turquoise. "Ms. Lopez requested some of our exclusive Super Bowl doughnuts and we sent two different styles. They were waiting for her. It was the first thing she asked for when she came off the stage.

Indeed, in a video posted by Alex Rodriguez, the first thing Lopez does after hugging a cadre of people including halftime co-star Shakira is ask for a doughnut. At the 9 minute mark of the video, you you can hear Lopez ask for a well-earned treat. "They said if I do good, I could have a doughnut."

This isn't the first time J. Lo has eaten Mojo Donuts, according to the shop's co-owner. Piedrahita and his team have made doughnuts for Alex Rodriquez's birthday and his daughter's quinceañera, as well as making some pastries for a Jennifer Lopez concert.  The Miami doughnut king says that working with Lopez is a pleasure. "She's a gem. She's been nothing but an amazing human being."

Though one might think that Lopez and Rodriguez — two humans at the top of their game would be all about green juice with a side of water, The Mojo Donuts partner says that couldn't be farther from the truth. "I've had people say, 'you're lying.  J.Lo doesn't eat doughnuts. But the truth is she loves our vanilla mousse and white chocolate doughnuts.  It's insane."

Piedrahita says he'll never forget his Super Bowl moment. "I'm so humbled by all of this. More than anything, I feel blessed and grateful that we get a chance to serve doughnuts — not only to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, but to everyone in South Florida.

Though J.Lo's specific doughnuts were custom designed for the Big Game, you can still eat like the mega star — Mojo Donuts offers her favorite Tahitian vanilla mousse and white chocolate varieties daily.

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. 8870 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

