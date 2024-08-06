Wynwood Staple J. Wakefield Brewing to Close After Nearly a Decade, Plans to Relocate

After nearly a decade in Wynwood, J. Wakefield Brewing (JWB) will close its doors on Monday, October 28. However, the brewery plans to reopen in a new location soon.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 6, via an Instagram post shared by owner and founder Johnathan Wakefield. In the post, he cited new challenges the brewery had been facing with the evolving neighborhood that has seen a rise in sky-rises and high rents as of late.
In a statement, he wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we share some bittersweet news with all of you. After almost a decade of serving this beloved community of Wynwood, and everyone that traveled from afar to visit our taproom, we will be closing its doors. This decision has not come easily, but the ever-changing landscape of the neighborhood has presented challenges that we can no longer navigate effectively."
Thankful for The Wakefield Community of Nearly a DecadeThe post goes on to thank its customers for their "unwavering support and loyalty over the years."
The statement continues, "Your presence and enthusiasm have been the heartbeat of our taproom and each Wakefest that we’ve hosted. We have cherished every pint, and every story told within these walls. It has been a privilege to be part of such a vibrant community."
"To all the current and past employees- Your time and dedication to JWB have been invaluable, and your contributions have played a significant role in shaping our success, creating the vibrant atmosphere that have become the entire vibe of our establishment and brand. Whether you were with JWB for a season or for several years, your presence and hard work have left a lasting impact on our team and the community we’ve built together. THANK YOU for all you’ve ever done for JWB."
It's a "See You Later" — Not a Goodbye"While we will be saying goodbye to our current location, we want you to know that our passion for brewing remains as strong as ever," continues the statement. Wakefield says the brewery will continue to craft the same quality beers throughout the closure, and "will stay actively engaged in the community through events, tap takeovers, and collaborations around the city."
The brewery is currently working on finding a new location in Miami. New Times will be the first to update you when the time comes.
J. Wakefield's final weekend open will be October 26 through October 27. The brewery will host special events leading up to the closure on October 28. To follow along with updates, visit the brewery's Instagram.
J. Wakefield Brewing. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.