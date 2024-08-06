 J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood to Close in October, Will Relocate | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Wynwood Staple J. Wakefield Brewing to Close After Nearly a Decade, Plans to Relocate

The end of an era: J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood will close on October 28, but plans to reopen in a new location soon.
August 6, 2024
It's the end of an era: J Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood will close in October, but plans to reopen in a new location.
It's the end of an era: J Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood will close in October, but plans to reopen in a new location. J. Wakefield Brewing photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Just months after the closure of Union Beer Store in Little Havana and just two weeks after news broke that Unbranded Brewery in Hialeah would close, a Wynwood watering hole that became a staple in the neighborhood for beer-lovers and foodies alike has announced it will close its doors.

After nearly a decade in Wynwood, J. Wakefield Brewing (JWB) will close its doors on Monday, October 28. However, the brewery plans to reopen in a new location soon.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 6, via an Instagram post shared by owner and founder Johnathan Wakefield. In the post, he cited new challenges the brewery had been facing with the evolving neighborhood that has seen a rise in sky-rises and high rents as of late.

In a statement, he wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we share some bittersweet news with all of you. After almost a decade of serving this beloved community of Wynwood, and everyone that traveled from afar to visit our taproom, we will be closing its doors. This decision has not come easily, but the ever-changing landscape of the neighborhood has presented challenges that we can no longer navigate effectively."

Thankful for The Wakefield Community of Nearly a Decade

The post goes on to thank its customers for their "unwavering support and loyalty over the years."

The statement continues, "Your presence and enthusiasm have been the heartbeat of our taproom and each Wakefest that we’ve hosted. We have cherished every pint, and every story told within these walls. It has been a privilege to be part of such a vibrant community."

"To all the current and past employees- Your time and dedication to JWB have been invaluable, and your contributions have played a significant role in shaping our success, creating the vibrant atmosphere that have become the entire vibe of our establishment and brand. Whether you were with JWB for a season or for several years, your presence and hard work have left a lasting impact on our team and the community we’ve built together. THANK YOU for all you’ve ever done for JWB."
click to enlarge a man in a shirt
Johnathan Wakefield at his eighth-annual Wakefest by J.Wakefield Brewing.
Photo by Julia Rose

It's a "See You Later" — Not a Goodbye

"While we will be saying goodbye to our current location, we want you to know that our passion for brewing remains as strong as ever," continues the statement. Wakefield says the brewery will continue to craft the same quality beers throughout the closure, and "will stay actively engaged in the community through events, tap takeovers, and collaborations around the city."

The brewery is currently working on finding a new location in Miami. New Times will be the first to update you when the time comes.

J. Wakefield's final weekend open will be October 26 through October 27. The brewery will host special events leading up to the closure on October 28. To follow along with updates, visit the brewery's Instagram.

J. Wakefield Brewing. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

Social Media

Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

Restaurant Reviews

Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

By Jesse Scott
Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib &amp; Escargot

Food & Drink News

Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib & Escargot

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to Close for Renovations. Here's What's Changing.

Openings & Closings

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to Close for Renovations. Here's What's Changing.

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation