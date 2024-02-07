 Italian Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

Monte Carlo-grown restaurant, Avenue 31 Café, has opened its first location in the U.S. at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami with fresh decor, delicious pastries and desserts, and fine Italian food.
February 7, 2024
Mini desserts from Avenue 31 Café at Bal Harbour Shops
Mini desserts from Avenue 31 Café at Bal Harbour Shops Avenue 31 Café photo
Monte Carlo-based restaurant Avenue 31 Café has opened its first location in the U.S. at Bal Harbour Shops with bright and fresh decor, delicious pastries and desserts, and fine Italian food.

Avenue 31 Café combines the best of both worlds: an all-day café filled with baked goods with a full-service, fine-dining Italian restaurant reminiscent of the charming cafés and coffee shops in Italy. Here, expect authentic Italian dishes, freshly baked croissants, and colorful pastries accompanied by a full coffee bar and a selection of world-class wines.

The restaurant pays homage to the original Monte Carlo restaurant, Avenue 31 Monte Carlo, situated at 31 Avenue Princesse Grace in Monaco. Avenue 31 Monte Carlo originated as a family project by founders Stefano Frittella and Alexa Carcelli, along with executive chef Julian Baker, who are all residents of both Miami and Monte Carlo.

Now, they've brought the much-needed concept to Bal Harbour and the community.

"We’re thrilled to introduce Avenue 31 Café to the vibrant Miami scene, offering an upscale yet sophisticated culinary destination that features Italian favorites under one roof," says Baker. "At Avenue 31, every aspect of the experience, from the authentic dishes to the inviting ambiance, reflects the famed Italian coffee bars of Milan and Rome, along with the flair and charm of Monte Carlo and the Côte d’Azur."

Basically, it's a little slice of Monaco in Miami.
Avenue 31 Café has opened its first location in the U.S. at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami with bright and fresh decor.
Avenue 31 Café photo
Located on the second level of Bal Harbour Shops, the café features a facade adorned with Avenue 31 Café in bronze finish lettering, leading to the entrance of the café.

Inside, the café has an open-air ambiance filled with light wood, white onyx ceramic counters, navy blue-painted walls, and bronze finishings and light fixtures. On the counters, guests will find an array of colorful croissants, pastries, and desserts in elegant glass displays.

For those looking to dine outside, there are two seating areas on the covered terrace that are adorned with plants and the same blue and beige color scheme. This space sounds like the perfect spot to grab a coffee and pastry while looking out over the balcony after a long day of shopping and people-watching.

Molto chic.
The bombolone dessert from Avenue 31 Café at Bal Harbour Shops
Avenue 31 Café photo
The menu features breakfast staples like freshly baked croissants and pastries alongside a European-style coffee bar.

Breakfast and brunch signature dishes include an avocado bruschetta with poached egg, Italian omelets with prosciutto cotto and stracchino cheese, and blueberry croissant waffles.

On the all-day menu, signature dishes include the tagliatelle verde bolognese with veal and mushroom, a tuna tartare with crisp tempura and soy truffle, the fritto misto di mare with calamari, shrimp, and baccala," and a cacio e pepe with specially sourced Costa Rican organic peppercorns.

Oh, and let's not forget the Avenue 31 cheeseburger, which features Angus beef, and the salame piccante pinsa with tomato and ricotta. Plus, you'll find a pinsa Romana, which is a Roman gourmet pizza, on the all-day menu.
The tagliatelle verde and bolognese cacio e pepe from Avenue 31 Café at Bal Harbour Shops
Avenue 31 Café photo
A selection of wines by the glass or bottle will complement the menu's flavors.

By introducing a touch of Monte Carlo to Miami, the team aims to elevate the overall experience, adding a sense of luxury and excitement within the shops.

"After much success in Monte Carlo, we are pleased to open our second Avenue 31 location in the heart of Miami to bring a touch of European elegance to the area," says Carcelli. "Avenue 31 Café is a chic, elevated café unlike any other dedicated to catering to everyone, and we are confident that it fills a niche within the Bal Harbour Shops."
Cream-filled croissants from Avenue 31 Café at Bal Harbour Shops
Avenue 31 Café photo
Avenue 31 Café is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily and will accept takeout orders from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, the restaurant will offer brunch specials on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As for the brand, Avenue 31 plans to expand throughout different markets in the U.S. soon.

Miami is truly the place to be for any foodie.

Avenue 31 Cafe. At Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Level 2, Bal Harbour; 786-359-4074; avenue31cafe.com.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

