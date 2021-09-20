Islas Canarias Celebrates 44 Years With Event Honoring its Iconic Croqueta

This week, for the second year in a row, the restaurant will take over the city with Croqueta County, a series of exclusive pop-up events, including a social-media campaign.
The family-owned and -operated restaurant was established in 1977 by the late Raul and Amelia Garcia. Today, it's run by their daughter, Nancy Andrade, her husband Luis, and their children, Jonathan and Eileen.
Islas Canarias has served generations of locals and tourists alike, preparing traditional dishes drawn from the family’s original recipes from Cuba. Raul’s secret family recipe for the Islas Canarias croqueta endures, handed down through the years and now in the hands of his grandchildren, who continue to create innovative ways to continue the family's love of the croqueta with new flavor combinations and inventive serving suggestions.
"The 44 years of Miami’s favorite croqueta is a feat worth celebrating," Nancy tells New Times, encouraging croqueta lovers to use hashtags such as #croquetacounty and #miamisfavoritecroqueta when sharing their croqueta photos on social media.
Croqueta County's weeklong pop-up will unfold at locations throughout Miami-Dade: Croqueta lovers can spot the food truck pop-up from noon to 2 p.m. today, September 20, at the Freedom Tower. A second location will be announced on Wednesday, September 22, via the Islas Canarias Instagram account.
When the food truck tour concludes, the official anniversary party at Islas Canarias begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, and runs till 6. Guests can enjoy bites from the food truck, mojitos sponsored by Havana Club rum, cafecito sponsored by Bustelo, an Islas Canarias x Unbranded Brewing croqueta collaboration, and a tented pop-up lounge with Croqueta County merchandise available for purchase.
Those who can't make it to the party can find that same merch at the new Croqueta County online store, where croqueta lovers can purchase T-shirts, onesies, and toddler apparel.
The family asks that attendees RSVP for the party in advance.
Islas Canarias Restaurant & Bar. 13695 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-559-6666; islascanariasrestaurant.com.