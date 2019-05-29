Tony Albelo's Quirky Sense of Humor Is Transforming Wynwood

It was one day before April Fool's, but this was no prank. Around 7 p.m. March 31, 2012, the Miami Entertainment Complex on NW 14th Street was filled with smoke. Chefs from about 30 restaurants had fired up grills inside the giant warehouse for a burger event called the Grind. Hundreds of people had paid $75 each to enjoy food and music from a cover band. Some, drinks in hand, were dancing on a makeshift spot in one corner of the building.

But the place was filled with smoke. It billowed out of the building. People coughed. Everything was hazy.

It was like a dance club in purgatory.

By around 8 p.m., Miami Fire Rescue had arrived, and a half-hour later, the call was made to shut down the grills for 15 minutes. They were never fired back up. Some partygoers demanded their money back. Others continued to drink beer and shimmy in the carnivorous fog. Still others filed outside to the nearby train tracks for a breath of fresh air.

Tony Albelo, who had set up the event, was devastated. He had spent the better part of a year preparing for what he thought would be the ultimate Miami party. The next day, he issued an apology, saying the problem was with the main air-conditioning unit. Vendors were angry, and ticketholders were furious. "They crucified me," says the 51-year-old Miami native known for his graying goatee and mischievous smile. "I wound up selling my boat to pay off the vendors. I took my licking and paid the price for a valuable lesson."

That disaster might have ended Albelo's career. But it didn't. Instead, a year later, he helped start the event management company Swarm, which today runs Grovetoberfest, Sprung, and Grillin' and Chillin'. Inc. magazine recently named Swarm one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, with revenues that have ballooned from $300,000 in 2014 to $11.3 million in 2017. This week, Albelo will open Gro, an outdoor space on NW Second Avenue in Wynwood, where some people call him the unofficial mayor.

Albelo is a complicated character with an off-kilter sense of humor. Once, he was nearly thrown out of the Bahamas because of an offhand joke. Another time, he made a crack that riled Miami's beer community. He's built his success on a formula of moving ahead three steps and then back one.

"Sure, his first event, the Grind, was a catastrophe, but he just goes forward," says Nedal Ahmad, cofounder of the local restaurant chain Pincho and a longtime friend. "Tony embodies the American dream."

Albelo's parents, Anna and Amado, fled Cuba in the 1950s and settled in California, where they had four kids. Tony was the second of three children — two boys and one girl — who were born in Los Angeles. Amado, a hotel worker, moved his young family to Miami after hearing about more opportunities and better weather here. Tony was so young at the time, about 4 years old, that he considers himself a Miami native. "Most people would probably be shocked I was born in California," he says.

Albelo's Swarm has presented events that include performing bartenders and celebrities such as Pitbull and 50 Cent. Photo by Julia Rose via Swarm Event Agency

The marketing executive describes growing up as a "typical student" who didn't get into trouble or fool around much. "I never smoked," he says. "I didn't have a drink until after I graduated high school." Albelo did have a couple of things going for him: height and personality. Standing over six feet tall, he excelled in football and wrestling, plus he scored well on the SAT. "I checked a lot of boxes," he says. "I'm Cuban, so I spoke Spanish. I played sports, so I got along with those guys. And I liked to joke around."

Public relations company owner Dina Allende recalls going to school with Albelo. "He was always a mover and shaker, even back then."

Though colleges such as Tulane and Clemson came calling, Albelo made a decision he now calls the one regret of his life. To stay close to his family in South Florida, he enrolled in Miami Dade College. "My parents didn't know any better," he says. "They came from another country, and they didn't go to college." His sister, Anna Margarita, was the only sibling to go away to school; she attended Florida State University and went on to a successful filmmaking career.

In college, Albelo was more interested in work than study. Around 1990, while still in school, he formed a small company that installed computer networks. It soon consumed most of his time. He kept that business going until 2001, when he sold it and started a small advertising and marketing firm called Ocean Promotions.

Albelo's first taste of event planning came when a client asked for marketing help with a motorcycle show. He soon learned the organizers didn't have basics such as a floor plan. So he made them a deal. "I said, 'I'll run the show from soup to nuts: advertising to planning.'" He hopped on a plane to New York to observe a motorcycle show and then visited similar events in Indianapolis, Daytona, and Atlanta. On June 14, 2002, the local show opened at the Coconut Grove Convention Center with an attendance of 22,000 people over two days.

Albelo was hooked. "I fell in love with planning events."

That same year, he decided to put on a small fishing tournament in Coconut Grove. He called it the Grove Slam. The first year, he made no money, but the avid boaters had fun and his advertising company covered the bills.

The following year, some boat manufacturers recognized him at the Miami International Boat Show and asked if he planned to repeat the tournament. "I hadn't thought about doing it again, but something connected in my head that I could make money from sponsorships." That year, the Grove Slam netted Albelo about $25,000, along with some marine electronics and something even sweeter: a new boat at cost. "I bought a small townhouse in Coconut Grove, and I took my golf cart to Scotty's Landing, where my boat was at the marina. I was living the life."