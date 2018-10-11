The Eighth-Annual Grovetoberfest Returns With Over 500 Beer Choices

You can sample Tallahassee-based Proof Brewing's 2018 Hunahpu award-winning Blue Raspberry Evil Kiss, Southern Prohibition's All My Joy Stout coconut, almond, and chocolate stout, and Triple Crossing's Waxing Poetic passion fruit and guava Berliner when Grovetoberfest returns to Miami this weekend.
On Saturday, October 13, South Florida's largest beer festival returns to Peacock Park where over three dozen national and local breweries will be pouring some of their best brews for the eighth year running. According to Grovertoberfest founder Tony Albelo, this year's event is shaping up to be the most exciting yet with a total of 128 participating breweries pouring over 500 selections for Grovetoberfest's 5,000-plus guests.
"Every year, our focus is getting the hottest and newest breweries in Florida — and across the country — to Miami," Albelo says. "I'm excited for this year's event. The caliber of the beer and the breweries attending are unmatched, from new spots like South Beach Brewing to nationally recognized names like RAR, Southern Prohibition, Finback, and Triple Crossing."
Founded in 2011, Grovetoberfest began at a time when South Florida's beer scene was almost nonexistent, with no breweries in Miami-Dade County. Albelo, who got into craft beer in early 2010, says the idea to launch Miami's first craft beer festival as born out of necessity.
"I wanted to start attending more beer festivals, but the closest one at the time was in Fort Pierce," Albelo says. "When Grovetoberfest started there were just a handful of local breweries, so it's been awesome to see the growth of the industry along with our own growth."
This year, true craft beer aficionados will be able to enjoy sampling some extremely rare beers with timed tappings throughout the day. Notable breweries attending this year's event include big names in the craft-beer world like Aslin, Angry Chair, Proof, Hidden Springs, Calusa, Crooked Run, Ocelot, Triple Crossing, and Voodoo Brewing.
The festival offers three types of tickets, each with a different entrance time starting with VIP at 2 p.m. and general admission at 4 p.m.
Grovetoberfest. 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.
