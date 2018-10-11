The Eighth-Annual Grovetoberfest Returns With Over 500 Beer Choices

You can sample Tallahassee-based Proof Brewing's 2018 Hunahpu award-winning Blue Raspberry Evil Kiss, Southern Prohibition's All My Joy Stout coconut, almond, and chocolate stout, and Triple Crossing's Waxing Poetic passion fruit and guava Berliner when Grovetoberfest returns to Miami this weekend.

On Saturday, October 13, South Florida's largest beer festival returns to Peacock Park where over three dozen national and local breweries will be pouring some of their best brews for the eighth year running. According to Grovertoberfest founder Tony Albelo, this year's event is shaping up to be the most exciting yet with a total of 128 participating breweries pouring over 500 selections for Grovetoberfest's 5,000-plus guests.