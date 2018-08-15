 


Eclairs
Eclairs
Courtesy of Gourmet Temptations Paris

Gourmet Temptations Pastry Boutique Brings Parisian Style to Surfside

Juliana Accioly | August 15, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

For those who eat with their eyes, Gourmet Temptations, a pastry boutique in Surfside with a decor worthy of a Parisian postcard, is a charming destination for sugar-coated delights.

Odile N'Guessan, an Ivory Coast native who grew up and trained in Paris, is the owner and pastry chef. Fascinated with the visuals of pastries, the self-declared chocoholic loves to spend her days in the kitchen, where she practices the alchemy of exact measurements that result in unique edible works of art.

N'Guessan likens her edible creations to French couture fashion. "My pastries are like jewelry, small, attractive and very precious," she says.

Flavors are present, not masked by copious amounts of sugar in the treats she calls temptations ($7), injected with vanilla strawberry or chocolate caramel. The shop also offers white raspberry and coco and mint tarts ($4.20); Oreo, pistachio, and raspberry cupcakes ($1.50) and miniature coffee and chocolate eclairs ($4.20). Distinguishable takes on traditional confections include the nougat bar and chocolate stirrer ($5), hazelnut chocolate bars ($12), and a classic chocolate croissant ($2.50).

Macarons
Macarons
Courtesy of Gourmet Temptations Paris

The shop's cozy lounge area and the French café music offer a sweet respite while savoring macarons ($2.50) filled with pistachio, blackcurrant, or caramel and sipping on the GT hot chocolate made with Valrhona cocoa ($7.50). Other drinks include fresh orange juice and Dammann Frères tea ($4). Marshmallows and caramel bags of a dozen cost $5.

The mother of four says she is constantly coming up with new aesthetics and techniques to make her gluten-free birthday cakes, special versions of the Bûche de Noël, and other decorative desserts she customizes for the local clientele. Gourmet Temptations just launched a series of classes this month for those who want to learn the authentic art of French patisserie.

Gourmet Temptations. 9573 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-397-8197; gourmet-temptations.com. Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

