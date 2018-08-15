Gourmet Temptations Pastry Boutique Brings Parisian Style to Surfside

For those who eat with their eyes, Gourmet Temptations, a pastry boutique in Surfside with a decor worthy of a Parisian postcard, is a charming destination for sugar-coated delights.

Odile N'Guessan, an Ivory Coast native who grew up and trained in Paris, is the owner and pastry chef. Fascinated with the visuals of pastries, the self-declared chocoholic loves to spend her days in the kitchen, where she practices the alchemy of exact measurements that result in unique edible works of art.

N'Guessan likens her edible creations to French couture fashion. "My pastries are like jewelry, small, attractive and very precious," she says.