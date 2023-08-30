Good Morning America's "United States of Tacos" Tour Spotlights Miami

Is Miami home to the best tacos in the USA?
Good Morning America (GMA) will endeavor to answer that question this week as the venerable ABC morning show stages a four-city "United States of Tacos" tour and competition.
Wednesday morning found the GMA crew at the Loews Miami Beach for a showdown that pitted chef Mika Leon of Caja Caliente in Coral Gables against Nuno Grullon, chef/owner of Uptown 66 on Miami's Upper Eastside.
Ultimately, Grullon's birria taco beat Leon's Cuban-flavored pulled-pork offering.
Garcia opined that she "absolutely loved the complexity" of Uptown 66's creation, praising the presentation, the tortilla, and the balance of flavors in the dipping consommé. DJ Khaled pronounced the taco "truly amazing." Fatone cast his vote for Caja Caliente but lauded the crispiness and flavors of Grullon's taco.
Grullon, whose taqueria snagged "Best Tacos" honors in New Times' 2022 "Best of Miami" edition, will now fly to New York, where the final round of the competition is scheduled to take place in Times Square on Friday, September 1.
The four-city event launched in Chicago on Monday, August 28, stopped in Dallas on Tuesday and will make its way to Atlanta for a Thursday segment. The winner of the competition will take home a $20,000 prize.
Previous iterations of GMA's "United States of" series have spotlighted the best chefs behind quintessential American fare, including pizza, burgers, barbecue, pies, and breakfast.
Good Morning America. Airs live on ABC at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit abc.com.