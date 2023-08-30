 Good Morning America Proclaimed This Taqueria Tops in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Good Morning America's "United States of Tacos" Tour Spotlights Miami

The ABC morning show's $20,000 "US of Tacos" competition made a tour stop in the Magic City.
August 30, 2023
GMA's "United States of Tacos" tour stopped in Miami on August 30.
GMA's "United States of Tacos" tour stopped in Miami on August 30. ABC News / Good Morning America
Share this:
Is Miami home to the best tacos in the USA?

Good Morning America (GMA) will endeavor to answer that question this week as the venerable ABC morning show stages a four-city "United States of Tacos" tour and competition.

Wednesday morning found the GMA crew at the Loews Miami Beach for a showdown that pitted chef Mika Leon of Caja Caliente in Coral Gables against Nuno Grullon, chef/owner of Uptown 66 on Miami's Upper Eastside.
click to enlarge
GMA's celebrity judges tapped Uptown 66 and its chef/owner, Nuno Grullon (center), as Miami's top taco.
ABC News / Good Morning America
ABC News reporter Will Reeve was on hand as host, as a panel of guest judges — music producer DJ Khaled, singer Joey Fatone, and local chefs Lorena Garcia and Chris Valdes — performed taco-tasting duties.

Ultimately, Grullon's birria taco beat Leon's Cuban-flavored pulled-pork offering.

Garcia opined that she "absolutely loved the complexity" of Uptown 66's creation, praising the presentation, the tortilla, and the balance of flavors in the dipping consommé. DJ Khaled pronounced the taco "truly amazing." Fatone cast his vote for Caja Caliente but lauded the crispiness and flavors of Grullon's taco.
Grullon, whose taqueria snagged "Best Tacos" honors in New Times'  2022 "Best of Miami" edition, will now fly to New York, where the final round of the competition is scheduled to take place in Times Square on Friday, September 1.

The four-city event launched in Chicago on Monday, August 28, stopped in Dallas on Tuesday and will make its way to Atlanta for a Thursday segment. The winner of the competition will take home a $20,000 prize.

Previous iterations of GMA's "United States of" series have spotlighted the best chefs behind quintessential American fare, including pizza, burgers, barbecue, pies, and breakfast.

Good Morning America. Airs live on ABC at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit abc.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Toast the NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Commemorative Miami Dolphins Can

Sports

Toast the NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Commemorative Miami Dolphins Can

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Bar Gilda Pop-Up, Cheesy Bread Deals, and Chef's Counter Experience

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Bar Gilda Pop-Up, Cheesy Bread Deals, and Chef's Counter Experience

By Rachel Costa
More Than Meets the Pie: Far Out Pizza Serves Superb Slices and Subs on Calle Ocho

Openings & Closings

More Than Meets the Pie: Far Out Pizza Serves Superb Slices and Subs on Calle Ocho

By Douglas Markowitz
Subway's Footlong-Shaped Blimp Restaurant Touches Down in Miami

Food & Drink News

Subway's Footlong-Shaped Blimp Restaurant Touches Down in Miami

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation