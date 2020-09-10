 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Giorgio RapicavoliEXPAND
Giorgio Rapicavoli
Photo courtesy of Glass & Vine

Giorgio Rapicavoli's Luca Osteria Promises "Classic and Unpredictable" Italian Dishes

Juliana Accioly | September 10, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

"Italian with a hint of Miami-inspired flavors." That's how Giorgio Rapicavoli describes the food at his soon-to-open Luca Osteria in Coral Gables.

"Like with Eating House, we are letting the food speak for itself," the 35-year-old chef tells New Times.

"We will offer a fun, interesting approach to Italian cuisine that's both classic and unpredictable," Rapicavoli continues. "Luca's menu is still all about the traditional ethos of simple ingredients, but I wanted to be more representative of what I am by combining flavors and techniques I've experienced and show that there's a creative side to Italian cooking too."

Related Stories

The Chopped champion's new concept is slated to open in late fall under the umbrella of his Shake & Bake Hospitality Group, which also runs Eating House in Coral Gables and at Time Out Market.

Named after Rapicavoli's two-year-old son, Luca Osteria will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space on Giralda Avenue and will offer seating both indoors and out. Globe lights will illuminate the dining room, which is clad in black, white, and brass and framed by slate floors and wood ceilings. Moroccan tiles and mirrors will decorate the custom-built bar and restrooms.

Rapicavoli, a Miami native who also oversees the kitchen at Glass & Vine, will serve a medley of ingredient-driven dishes including starter options of heirloom tomatoes with strawberry, basil, and olive-oil croutons; an antipasto of local fish crudo tossed with mandarin olive oil, blood orange, and grapefruit; and mortadella on toasted Sullivan Street bread, topped with a spread of pistachio and balsamic saba.

Luca Osteria will feature its own menu of house-made pastas — dishes such as linguine alle vongole with Florida clams, wine, lemon, and pickled garlic butter; an entrée of pappardelle ragù Bolognese with beef short ribs, mortadella, and nutmeg; and another main course of orecchiette with broccoli coated with black olive, pecorino, and Calabrian chili ragù. A signature Luca burger will combine dry-aged beef, red-wine onions, Fontina cheese, and black truffle.

To end the meal, Rapicavoli will dish out desserts of panna cotta with vermouth caramel and orange; cannoli stuffed with hazelnut cookie and ricotta; and tiramisù al limone, made with limoncello and mascarpone.

Traditional and natural wines will be offered, along with a list of classic and signature handcrafted cocktails.

Luca Osteria. 116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; lucamiami.com. Opening fall 2020.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.