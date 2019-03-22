Frosé All Damn Day With This Locally Made Mixer

Frosé is a thing in Miami. Stop by any pool party or brunch table and you're likely to spot the delicious pink treat in any number of glasses.

The appeal is easy to see: A good frosé is frosty, sweet, and refreshing. And, because it's wine based, it's easier to gulp down a few on a hot afternoon.

Stacie Weisman has capitalized on the craze with Bloomers Frosé & More. The hospitality expert launched the gluten-free, kosher, vegan, and non-GMO mixer in 2018 to make it easy to frosé all day at home, by the pool, or on the boat.