Frosé All Damn Day With This Locally Made Mixer

Frosé is a thing in Miami. Stop by any pool party or brunch table and you're likely to spot the delicious pink treat in any number of glasses.
The appeal is easy to see: A good frosé is frosty, sweet, and refreshing. And, because it's wine based, it's easier to gulp down a few on a hot afternoon.
Stacie Weisman has capitalized on the craze with Bloomers Frosé & More. The hospitality expert launched the gluten-free, kosher, vegan, and non-GMO mixer in 2018 to make it easy to frosé all day at home, by the pool, or on the boat.
Weisman, cofounder of the South Florida-based mix company, says she and her partners knew there was a need for a good, low-calorie, low-carb mixer made specifically for wine. After some research — which included copious amounts of taste-testing frozen wine drinks — she and her colleagues decided on the current recipe, a peach/strawberry-flavored mix, designed to complement the fruit-forward flavors of rosé wine.
At first, the brand was available only online, but as word of mouth grew, so did the company. Now, the frosé is available at Total Wine & More, ABC Wine & Spirits, Crown Wine & Spirits, and Amazon Prime. In addition, Bloomers is available at several bars, restaurants, and resorts.
Weisman is pleased the reaction to her fruity creation has been so positive. “We’re thrilled consumers have embraced our delicious mixer. It’s been a blast engaging with people who are as excited about our product as we are.”
Though the mix can be used many ways, including blended with vodka or with just ice for a nonalcoholic beverage, Weisman's favorite recipe is a classic frosé: two ounces of Bloomers Frosé, five ounces of rosé wine, and a cup and a half of ice. Blend all ingredients together and serve.
Bloomers Frosé costs $14.99 for a one-liter bottle, $29.99 for a 64-ounce bottle, and $174.99 for a case via bloomersfrose.com.
