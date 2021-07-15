Support Us

Fox & Friends to Broadcast Live from Versailles Friday Morning

July 15, 2021 1:57PM

Fox & Friends weekend co-host, Rachel Campos-Duffy, will broadcast from Versailles.
Fox & Friends weekend co-host, Rachel Campos-Duffy, will broadcast from Versailles. Photo courtesy of Fox & Friends
click to enlarge Fox & Friends weekend co-host, Rachel Campos-Duffy, will broadcast from Versailles. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FOX & FRIENDS
Fox & Friends weekend co-host, Rachel Campos-Duffy, will broadcast from Versailles.
Photo courtesy of Fox & Friends
As video footage makes the rounds on social media showing Cuban security forces confronting citizens who've taken to the streets of the small island nation in protest, the world is watching. 

Eyes are also on Miami, the unofficial capital of el exilio.

On Tuesday, a stretch of the Palmetto Expressway was shut down by protesters, and Calle Ocho in Little Havana continues to see rallies and demonstrations, even as the Cuban government has instituted some measures to ease shortages of food and medicine.

As is always the case at times like this, Versailles Restaurant is a hive of activity.

The iconic Cuban restaurant on SW Eighth Street just to the east of Douglas Road has served as a gathering place for Cuban-Americans at momentous moments for more than half a century. U.S. politicians from presidents on down have made pilgrimages to the restaurant for a colada and a photo op.

And tomorrow morning, Fox & Friends will set up shop at the restaurant to broadcast its "Breakfast with Friends" segments live. 

From 6 to 9 a.m., Fox & Friends weekend cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy will be on-site at Versailles to speak to locals and get their hot takes on the unfolding events on the other side of the Florida Straits. She'll be joined in the studio by cohosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones (who is filling in for Brian Kilmeade).

Campos-Duffy tells New Times that it was important to report from Miami's Versailles, since it's historically an important meeting ground. "If you want the pulse of Cuban-Americans there is no better place to be than Versailles where freedom-loving Latinos have been spontaneously gathering since word got out about the incredible events in Cuba."


The Fox & Friends weekend cohost adds, "Ultimately this is a story about freedom. Miami Cubans have always been warning the rest of us about the lies and the devastating consequences of communism and socialism. Communism and her sister, socialism, are the cause of unspeakable poverty and repression. The Cuban people have had enough and their American allies want the truth to be known and their families to be liberated."

Campos-Duffy will also interview Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez and U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez, former Miami-Dade County mayor. Those interviews will be taped and broadcast on Fox & Friends Weekend, which airs Saturday mornings from 6 to 10 a.m.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

