Florida's Best Pork Producer Hangs It Up After Hurricane Irma's Devastation

Jim Wood's Palmetto Creek Farms in Central Florida is shuttering, leaving some Miami chefs scrambling to find a substitute for his top-quality, heritage breed pork that has been lauded statewide and around the country.

"We're grasping to find something as good," says Edge Steak & Bar executive chef Aaron Brooks, who used Wood's Hereford pigs for everything from whole hogs for Sunday brunch to the heads and other parts for the restaurant's charcuterie program. "He'd drive down every week from Orlando to deliver us a pig, and that care translated into the pork. We tried other pork but nothing tasted as good as Jim's."

Wood, who is 63 and speaks with a calming Southern drawl, grew up on his father's dairy farm and earned pocket money as a teenager working there before dawn. Despite wanting to farm for life, he went into real estate after school. Business went well, and in 2001 he was able to purchase a 30-acre tract in Avon Park to scratch a longstanding itch. He bred about ten varieties of pigs to show at various agricultural shows throughout the state. In 2007 the University of Florida invited him to a meeting on heritage meat pigs.