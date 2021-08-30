Five Romantic Restaurants to Visit During Miami Spice

click to enlarge Jaya at the Setai Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

click to enlarge A meal at Casa Isola Photo courtesy of Casa Isola

Casa Isola 1418 20th St., Miami Beach

786-558-5787

casaisolamiami.com



click to enlarge Truffle dumplings at Jaya Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com

click to enlarge The deck at Juvia offers stunning views. Photo courtesy of Juvia Miami

Juvia 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8272

juviamiami.com

click to enlarge The patio at Malibu Farm in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Malibu Farm

Malibu Farm 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-5579

miamibeach.nobuhotels.com

click to enlarge Sardinia Enoteca Photo by Niels Johansen

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-2228

sardinia-ristorante.com

Miami, a city that combines a thriving metropolis with palm-fringed beaches, certainly sets the scene for romantic rendezvouses. And with the Miami Spice restaurant promotion in play through the end of September, the romantically inclined gourmand on a budget can marry high-class eats with value.Three-course prix-fixe menus are set at $28 for lunch and brunch and $42 for dinner (not counting beverages, tax, and gratuity), it won't require a king’s ransom to treat yourself and your darlin' to a feast.Below, listed in alphabetical order, are five of the most romantic restaurants offering Miami Spice menus in 2021.Find an abundance of charm at this cozy indoor/outdoor Italian eatery from James Beard Award-nominated chef José Mendín. The space is decked out in a Mediterranean-inspired décor of white and blue that will inspire you and your date to plan a romantic European seaside escape. Brooklyn-born chef Santo Agnello's Miami Spice menu pays homage to his Sicilian roots with starter options like grilled octopus with olive gremolata or a wild-mushroom polenta with marsala jus. Entrées include branzino acqua pazza with littlenecks, white wine, parsley, and tomato, as well as pasta options like rigatoni alla vodka and ravioli bianconeri stuffed with short rib, Taleggio cheese, and truffle.Jaya at the Setai's alfresco dining area includes a retractable roof and seating that surrounds a stone-filled pool, providing a magical ambiance for star-struck lovers. The food is every bit as appealing as the gorgeous space, and the Miami Spice menu offers an interesting list of rich and varied delights: starter choices of Thai beef salad, truffle dumplings, or salmon sashimi with miso glaze and ikura; entrées that include wok-fried beef, snapper, spiced cauliflower, and sea bass tikka; and dessert choices like miso puffs and a toasted meringue with mixed berries.Juvia makes an impressive date night, from its skyline views of South Beach to its fusion of Asian, South American, and French cuisines. Treat your sweetheart to a watermelon and quinoa salad with citrus mint vinaigrette or oysters chalaquita bathed in dashi jelly to start, then move on to an entrée of branzino with crispy Peruvian potatoes or agave-glazed pork belly served with tamale cream. End your meal with a shareable tiramisu.Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Malibu Farm's outdoor terrace offers a setting tailor-made for a cozy evening for two. Dishes draw from local ingredients, as in the appetizer of seafood ceviche with an emulsion of mango, jalapeño, and yuzu. For a main course, choose between an avocado pizza with jalapeño and ricotta, drizzled with agave or grilled skirt steak accompanied by papas bravas, garlic aioli, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Sweet endings of lemon sorbet or key lime pie round out the meal. Follow your dinner with a romantic stroll along the beach boardwalk.This rustic and inviting Sunset Harbour restaurant exudes charm, what with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that wrap the space and offer an enchanting view of the bay. Chef Pietro Vardeu has composed a Miami Spice menu reflective of the rustic food of his native Italian island. The menu begins with options of fregoletta — a dish of Sardinian couscous, baby clams and shrimp in a saffron broth — or polpettine: veal meatballs served atop braised fennel. You can't go wrong with chicken breast parmigiana or baked gnocchi verde with lamb ragù as a main; and the rich chocolate mousse or panna cotta with mango and strawberry are sure to hit your date's sweet spot for dessert.