    Herban Planet
4
Tacos feast at Bartaco in AventuraEXPAND
Tacos feast at Bartaco in Aventura
Bartaco

Miami's Five Most Interesting Tacos

Juliana Accioly | November 13, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

Fall brings a whole new roster of interesting dishes to try, but as usual, it's tacos you really want. We don't blame you - the Mexican staple makes for some of the most satisfying meals you can wish for.

This season, you can keep indulging in your classic taco options, but with local chefs playing their creations up with unusual ingredient combinations, why not step out of your comfort zone and try something unexpectedly wonderful?

From Asian fusion to ant caviar, here are the five most interesting, flavor-packed options to satisfy your taco cravings this fall.

Related Stories

Bartaco's tuna tatakoEXPAND
Bartaco's tuna tatako
Bartaco

Bartaco

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com


At this Aventura taqueria, tortilla-wrapped creations are rooted in Mexican tradition, but also pull flavors from around the globe. Bartaco's $3.50 standout, tuna tatako, is a healthy option made with ahi tuna crusted with ancho, a dried ripe poblano pepper that adds a touch of sweetness and heat to the seared fish. To bump up the flavors even more, the colorful mix is topped with a sweet soy glaze, Asian slaw, sesame seeds and cilantro, then served cold on a bibb lettuce wrap.

Escamoles//Guzanos de Maguey at BakanEXPAND
Escamoles//Guzanos de Maguey at Bakan
Bakan Wynwood

Bakan Wynwood

2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
786-542-9139
bakanwynwood.com


At Bakan, indulge in the Mexican desert version of caviar tacos, made with escamoles, the edible eggs of velvety tree ants. In Wynwood, Bakan offers the sustainably harvested delicacy as part of its Los Exoticos food menu for $25. A fresh, handmade blue corn tortilla nestles the delicate, corn-yellow escamoles, which are sautéed in butter with shallots, Serrano chilies and epazote leaves to bring out their poppy texture and rich nutty flavor. Enjoy it with a spoonful of guacamole and pickled vegetables.

Brabacoa taco at Bodega.EXPAND
Brabacoa taco at Bodega.
Photo by Menin Hospitality

Bodega

Multiple locations
bodegataqueria.com


For five straight years, culinary director Bernie Matz's barbacoa taco has been the star attraction at this welcoming eatery. The soft-tortilla muse is made of a feast of textures: short rib that is marinated in guajillo, dry chili peppers, and spice dry rub for a day, then slowly braised with aromatic vegetables for another five hours before shredded and finished on the flaptop with chili and a crunch of potato sticks. Signature salsa rosada — pink homemade aioli infused with arbol, guajillo, pasilla chilis, and spices — is drizzled on top for creamy sweetness  The tortilla plays no supporting role here; the delicate vegan, gluten-free corn is freshly ground and hand-formed by a Florida artisan without any preservatives. The taco is priced at $4.50 and at the South Beach location, you can also enjoy it for $2 at the eatery's speakeasy cocktail lounge during happy hour, offered daily from 6 to 8 p.m.

Huevos alambres tacos are served for brunch at Coyo Taco Coral Gables.EXPAND
Huevos alambres tacos are served for brunch at Coyo Taco Coral Gables.
Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-629-7929
coyo-taco.com


Brunch tacos are the thing at Coyo Taco's Coral Gables location. On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., order the house specialty huevos alambres served taco-style, a $13 dish in which two fluffy omelets embrace a lush mix of carne asada cooked with bacon and chiles torreados in flour tortillas, topped with a generous layer of salsa fresca, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese.

Lona's GobernadorEXPAND
Lona's Gobernador
Lona Cocina & Tequileria

Lona Cocina & Tequileria

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com


Lona Cocina is known for its lineup of good tacos, but the height of chef Jorge Gutierrez's craft is the Gobernador ($17), his take on the traditional Baja California option. A comforting filling of shrimp, mushrooms, Mediterranean herbs, and melted Oaxaca cheese is cradled in a soft corn tortilla, bronze-grilled in the wood oven for a hint of smokey flavor and crunch in every bite. A slightly spiced Central Mexican salsa made with tomatillo and pepper flakes is served on the side so you can create your ideal balance of savory and spicy.

If you love tacos, come out to Tacolandia, this Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios.

General admission includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP tickets include early admission at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP area, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets cost $60 in advance and $70 at the door if they're still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.

