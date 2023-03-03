Fast-Casual Hibachi Arrives in South Beach with Hibachi House’s First Florida Location

If a hibachi hankering hits you in South Beach, it no longer needs to evolve into a lengthy, sit-down affair.
Hibachi House, a new fast-casual concept with 11 sister operations throughout the U.S., has opened its first Florida location in Miami Beach.
“Our owners frequent Miami pretty often and just knew it was the right place and right time for this,” Treveon Fulton, general manager of Hibachi House, tells New Times. “When you look at it, there is such a void for hibachi in South Beach. It’s such a mecca for food and culture... so we’re bringing a concept that’s new.”
In Detroit, there are nine Yoshi Hibachi Grille restaurants – the sister restaurant to Hibachi House – throughout the metropolitan area, with additional locations in Atlanta and Cleveland. Whereas Yoshi Hibachi Grille is widely billed as Japanese carry-out, Hibachi House in South Beach offers select seating inside. The brainchildren behind the Black-owned Yoshi Hibachi Grille and Hibachi House are founders Moe Blackwell and Prinder Mitchell, respectively.
As for the vibe at Hibachi House, don’t count on several teppanyaki grills with seating around them with slices of shrimp being tossed at your face. Instead, it’s a no-frills, counter-order setup with an intimate, non-showy grill for cooking bowls and more. R&B jams radiate through the airy environment as the Collins Avenue action swirls just outside.
The spot’s menu includes chicken, seafood (shrimp, lobster, scallops, and salmon), and steak selections served with vegetables and signature sauces. Meals run in the $18 to $40 range, with several combination platters available. Flavor-wise, Fulton says its signature seasoning and sauces – including spicy and sweet yum yum options and an Asian Hennessy – are the biggest distinguishers and have led to repeat customers in its opening days.
Beyond traditional Japanese-inspired offerings, a few wild cards are on the Miami menu. These include chicken and waffles ($19) for the brunch crowd, shrimp and grits ($18), and crab cakes served with veggie fried rice ($21). Looking ahead, Fulton says the spot may experiment with hibachi-style tacos, too.
And, yes, there is booze, with options including frozen mimosas, sangria, mojitos, beer, and wine. Hibachi House is currently running a 15% off promotion during its 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour to celebrate its opening.
“We’re excited to be here, have been busy in our first days, and hope to keep the momentum going strong,” says Fulton.
Hibachi House. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 929 Collins Ave. #1, Miami Beach; 305-763-8780; thehibachihouse.com.