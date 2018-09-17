Exit One Taproom Brings Craft Beer to Florida City

Exit One Taproom opened its doors this past weekend in Florida City.

The 2,500-square-foot bar is named for its precise location: Exit One on the Florida Turnpike, the last stop before heading for the Keys.

Florida City isn't exactly known as a craft beer destination, but Breezy Leza, who owns the bar with her daughter Natalie, is hoping to change that. She was off to a good start on opening night, tapping seven kegs, she says.

The new place is one of the handful of beer bars that exist in south Miami-Dade, Leza says, hoping the new taproom will attract suds lovers from Miami to the Keys and elsewhere.

A resident of Cutler Bay for the last 18 years, Leza runs a general contracting business doing work with residential and commercial remodeling and some commercial. Though business was good, she found herself interested in the craft beer movement and decided to look into what it took to open a taproom.

In the course of her research, Leza and her daughter decided they wanted the bar to have an "industrial feel" while still being warm and accessible. Leza found a spot near the turnpike exit, just off Krome Avenue and secured the location right away.

From the bar's conception to its fruition, Leza says it only took ten months to open. Leza says she got lucky and credits support from the city's mayor, vice mayor, and the local beer community.

"It was a long ten months," she says. "We just decided that this is something we're very passionate about. We love the beer industry."

The craft beer industry in South Florida continues to grow, sprouting not only breweries but bars like Exit One. According to the Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade group representing small and independent brewers, Florida itself ranks tenth in the nation with the most craft breweries.

Exit One is a family business. Leza's husband Auris, her son Auddy, and sister-in-law Yasbel all help with running the place.

The taproom features a large open space adorned with murals, comfortable couches, outdoor space, and a bar with a variety of beer styles on tap, including local offerings. The dog-friendly venue will also host live music and other activities.

They don't serve food, although Leza says a Tacos and Tattoos food truck will have a regular presence.

There's still a lot in the works for Exit One. Leza's setting up a beer "library" for to-go package beer, and there are plans to open a brewery on site.

She's thinking of installing a ten-barrel brewhouse and wants to focus heavily on IPAs, including New England IPAs. For now, her husband is brewing batches on a five-gallon pilot system. They don't have a brewing license, which means they give out samples of home-brew for free. Aside from being a co-owner, Leza's other job is testing the beer. "Everybody has to have a job, right?" Leza says.

"We want to bring that craft community to Florida City and south Miami-Dade so people have the opportunity to experience craft beer and its culture," Leza says.

Exit One Taproom. 10 NE Third St., #30, Florida City; 305-812-4764; exitonetaproom.com. Tuesday to Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday noon to 1 a.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.