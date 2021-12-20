This Emily in Paris Pop-Up Will Transport You to France for a Day

For one day, Miamians can spirit themselves to a seat at one of the classic cafés in Paris by way of a limited-time pop-up with an Emily in Paris theme.
The Netflix show, which debuted in October 2020, has become a global hit, with 58 million viewers tuning in during its first month on air. The series follows Emily, a chic twentysomething Chicagoan who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. When she's tasked with bringing an American point of view to a French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city while juggling new friendships and love.
To celebrate the December 22 premiere of the comedic drama's second season, Netflix teamed up with a local bakery to create a temporary set that will evoke everything Emily in Paris.
From 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Coral Gables French bakery L'Artisane Bakery & Bistro will undergo a mini-makeover, offering a variety of Emily-themed items from coffee cups and beverage wraps to stickers and napkins made especially for the pop-up. Prices are not yet available.
A short menu of Paris-style bakery items will be available and customers are encouraged to sample and share the experience on their social media platforms.
Fans of the show will also be able to find more shoppable content with a drop of curated items from Saks Fifth Avenue that are available for preorder at Saks.com and at select retail locations.
The "retailtainment" items feature luxury brands from the U.S., Paris, Milan, and London and will be sold at a designer price point. Netflix.com will also carry a selection of the merchandise for sale, also pegged to the show’s release date.
Emily in Paris Pop-Up. Wednesday, December 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at L'Artisane Bakery & Bistro, 2526 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables; 786-502-8595; lartisanebakery.com.