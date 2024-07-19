Elia Opens on the Miami River with a Waterfront Patio and Italian Cuisine

Elia, a new riverfront restaurant serving southern Italian cuisine, has just opened at the River Landing Shops & Residences along the Miami River. The restaurant brings a touch of elegance and a Miami-inspired atmosphere to a location previously dominated by national and local chains.
The restaurant is filled with modern chandeliers, moody lighting, and floral touches that immediately make diners feel as though they are no longer in a shopping mall (and that's a very good thing).
Salt Cafe. The 3,557-square-foot restaurant features indoor seating for 160 diners and has outdoor lounge and patio dining for 100 guests. Diners can have their meals amidst opulent imported marbles and a striking handpainted mural, with views extending to passing yachts and colorful sunsets.
"We knew that River Landing would be the perfect location for Elia's opening," says Akdemir. "Being on the Miami River allows us to incorporate such a beautiful resource into our design to create a truly memorable dining experience. We've designed our space to take advantage of the stunning sunset, with our bar chandelier illuminated in its golden glow, casting a mesmerizing ambiance throughout the restaurant."
Elia's interior design blends Italian influences with Miami's aesthetic. Designed by Saladino Design Studios, known for their work at Red Rooster Overtown, the restaurant features terrazzo floors and handpainted murals that help create a European ambiance in a part of Miami that isn't all that tranquil.
The menu at Elia is a tribute to southern Italian cuisine. The raw bar showcases seafood from southern Italy, including scorpion fish, squid, swordfish, amberjack, and grouper. The appetizers, like the charcuterie board, lamb meatballs, hummus platter, and bruschetta, are perfect for eating outside on the patio.
As for main courses, guests can indulge in pasta and brick-oven pizzas, complemented by signature "Land and Sea" dishes such as grilled Tuscan ribeye, Italian pork chops with an herb-marinated twist, olive-dusted citrus gremolata, red snapper prepared two ways featuring grilled and semolina deep-fried fillets, and acqua pazza, a delicately baked filet of fish immersed in an artichoke and tomato stew.
Elia. 1400 N. River Dr., Miami; eliaontheriver.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.