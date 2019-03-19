El Tucán Reopens as One Big Miami Dinner Party

For the past three months, El Tucán in Brickell had kept its doors shut.

The club reopened last week, and instead of original live cabaret experiences, its guests will now enjoy an authentic Miami dinner party at its new incarnation as a restaurant and lounge concept.

Owner Mathieu Massa, who also runs Marion next door and Bâoli in South Beach, says the idea is to take guests on a brand new experience, beyond that of just another meal.