Mike Bloomberg Takes a Quick Jaunt Through Little Havana UPDATED

Update 11:15 a.m.: Michael Bloomberg has announced he's dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

With some guidance from former City Miami of Mayor Manny Diaz, billionaire Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg ordered a cortadito inside Little Havana's El Pub early on Super Tuesday, requesting the morning pick-me-up with "no azúcar."

Together at the counter Diaz, Bloomberg, and developer Bill Fuller joked about the nuances of the Spanish language as it differs between nations and discussed the effect coronavirus is having on businesses in Miami and beyond.

"We are starting to see a little bit of a pullback right now," Fuller said. Bloomberg noted that the Morton's Steakhouse he and his team visited after Monday's campaign events in Virginia was startlingly empty.

The candidate, who has spent the past three months crisscrossing the country in hopes of securing the Democratic nomination, didn't have a chance to eat anything, even as Politico reporter Marc Caputo slammed down steak and eggs while marveling at the cafeteria's low prices, alongside 54-year-old tattoo artist Domingo Lopez, who opted for eggs, ham, and buttered Cuban toast.

A New York City native, Lopez said he supports Bloomberg after seeing how he operated as mayor of that city from 2002 to 2013. He noted that Bloomberg rival Joe Biden's decades in politics and entanglement in Donald Trump's impeachment make him a tainted candidate. "Joe Biden is a nobody," Lopez said. "I had expectations, and he didn't meet them."

Reporters swarmed El Pub during Bloomberg's informal meeting with former Mayor Manny Diaz and developer Bill Fuller. Zachary Fagenson

Bloomberg did poorly in Tuesday's primaries, earning only a handful of delegates in American Samoa after dropping more than a half-billion dollars on ads. Campaign insiders report that their candidate would reassess his bid on Wednesday.

From El Pub, Bloomberg was soon whisked across the street for a visit to Azucar Ice Cream Company. I suggested he sample the Burn In Hell Fidel, a combination of the shop's chocolate ice cream with a heroic dose of Cayenne pepper, created after the Cuban dictator's death.

The heat, Azucar Owner Suzy Batlle told New Times in 2016 "is for the hell Castro should be in now."

Despite condemning the Castro regime and its brutality during a short speech at his nearby campaign office a few minutes later, Bloomberg opted for a scoop of café con leche, and insisted on paying. Of course, there are any number of reasons to become a billionaire and run for president, but getting to try Miami's best ice cream at 9:15 on a Tuesday morning would definitely rank high on that list.

Bloomberg closed the morning by encouraging his supporters to support their local business, and gave his word of support for El Pub's empanadas, which he pronounced with an enye.