LA's Opulent Supper Club Delilah Is Coming to Brickell

Set to open in early 2022, it will stand as the first East Coast location for the group, on the heels of a flagship in LA and a second location at the Wynn Las Vegas. Moving forward, H.wood Group cofounders John Terzian and Brian Toll say Miami is one of several locations the group has planned as part of a global expansion of both their Delilah and the Nice Guy brands.
Although a Miami-based location of the Nice Guy — a venue that evokes the group's Mafia-bar aesthetic — is also in the works, Delilah was a perfect fit for the group's first foray into the South Florida area, says Toll, who has family ties to the area.
"I love Miami. It's one of my favorite cities in the world, and I have been going there yearly since I was a little kid," Toll tells New Times. "My mom grew up in Miami and went to Miami Beach High. And my grandfather was actually the general manager at the Fontainbleau back in the '50s when Elvis and other huge celebs used to stay there. I know the city very well and have seen some amazing restaurants and nightclubs open in the past few years."
But, Terzian is quick to add, "I don’t think there's anything quite like Delilah."
Indeed, nothing in Miami is quite like Delilah, known for its transportive design, which offers guests the chance to experience a decadent, modern-day supper club that tips its hat to the era when dinner came with a show. Think the Roaring Twenties meets 1940s and '50s Vegas supper clubs.
Longtime friends, LA natives Terzian and Toll were known for hosting parties during their college days. In 2008, they opened a nightclub, dubbing it h. Wood. Today, the duo is known for venues including Bootsy Bellows and fine-dining restaurants like Harriet's, Santolina, and Ela Ela that serve Mediterranean-style dishes with a California twist.
At Delilah, guests will enter a private dining environment where cell phone photos are verboten and special performances are staged throughout the evening. Entertainers perform to live-music accompaniment, punctuated by DJs or, on Sunday nights, jazz sets. As evening turns to nighttime, the venue's lounge-themed bottle service is offered along with a limited late-night food menu.
An exact address has not been announced, but Terzian and Toll confirm the club will be located across from the Mandarin Oriental Miami in Brickell. The 10,000-square-foot space will have the same look and feel as the original, plus a few touches to reflect its South Florida environs.
Think tropical-themed décor, two yacht slips, and Latin-inspired food and entertainment, says Terzian. And a classic American-themed menu that includes salads, pasta, seafood, vegetable-forward dishes, and steaks.
"John and I have been looking for a Delilah location in Miami for about four years now, and when we saw this spot, we knew it was perfect," Toll shares. "We'd been looking in South Beach and the Design District, but we felt like Brickell was the perfect location for Delilah’s signature supper-club concept."