Crafty Beer Market Delivers Craft Beer and Food Pairings by Pastelito Papi and More

With no shortage of craft beer and food pairings these days, Crafty Beer Market is a new online company that delivers curated beer and food pairings to your door.
Following Publix and Amazon, Crafty Beer Market is the new way to order craft beer, wine, and snacks online. Miami-Dade residents can reserve beer and food online for pickup in-store in as little as ten minutes or can order beer for one-hour delivery. People outside Miami-Dade can opt for one- to two-day shipping to just about anywhere in the United States.
Each Friday through the end of 2018, Crafty Beer Market will host an online pop-up beer and food pairing event, featuring a different Miami restaurant every week.
Hungry and thirsty people can preorder the beer/food pairings online through Crafty's website. Prices will depend on the featured vendor and items prepared. Preorders will be delivered on Friday starting at 8 p.m., or customers can pick up their order at Crafty's headquarters. Customers can also drop in without preordering and purchase any pairings that haven't sold out.
Crafty Beer consultant Jay Garay says, "I'm enthusiastic that I get the chance to pair beers with local chefs who are putting out extremely innovative dishes."
For the first pop-up pairing on Friday, November 9, Crafty Beer Market has collaborated with Pastelito Papi. The edgy pastelitos will be paired with beers from Crafty's craft beer portfolio. Expect a frita cubana pastelito paired with a Bre Hub Brewing Rome IPA ($11.99) and a guava and cheese pastelito paired with a Clown Shoes hoppy pale ale ($11.99).
The rest of the 2018 Friday pop-up schedule is as follows:
- November 16 - Wolfdown Pizza
- November 23 - Lobsta Trap
- November 30 - Hate Mondays Tavern and Paleta 305
- December 7 - Masa Craft Croquetas
- December 14 - The Westchester
- December 21 - Mr. PB&J
- December 28 - Monsieur Poutine
Crafty Beer Market. 12323 SW 133rd Ct., Miami; 786-732-4475; craftybeermarket.com.
