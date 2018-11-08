Crafty Beer Market Delivers Craft Beer and Food Pairings by Pastelito Papi and More

With no shortage of craft beer and food pairings these days, Crafty Beer Market is a new online company that delivers curated beer and food pairings to your door.

Following Publix and Amazon, Crafty Beer Market is the new way to order craft beer, wine, and snacks online. Miami-Dade residents can reserve beer and food online for pickup in-store in as little as ten minutes or can order beer for one-hour delivery. People outside Miami-Dade can opt for one- to two-day shipping to just about anywhere in the United States.