 Coyo Taco Chef Scott Linquist Joins Nossa Omakase for Mexi-Kase Collaboration | Miami New Times
Coyo Taco and Nossa Omakase Offer Mexi-Kase Collaboration

More collaboration dinners are in the works.
October 6, 2023
The intimate Nossa Omakase space will feature Mexican pizzazz on October 13.
Nossa Omakase photo
Mexican flair will take over one of Miami's most unique omakase experiences.

Nossa Omakase — which earned a Michelin nod in 2022 for its wildly interactive and high-quality seafood aplenty — is teaming up with Coyo Taco chef and cofounder Scott Linquist for a one-night-only, Mexican-inspired omakase experience. It's happening Friday, October 13, within the restaurant's intimate Miami Beach space.

"Moving forward, we plan to do one takeover each month, with the idea to introduce other chefs and restaurants to my clientele," Nossa Omakase chef/owner Sebastian Labno tells New Times. "We're going to have a lot of fun with our core ingredients. Think bluefin caviar, uni, scallops, and more — all the most luxurious of items — prepared with a Mexican-inspired spin."

The Linquist visit isn’t the first time a big name has graced the Nossa Omakase dining room. Over the past few months, Labno has teamed up with chef Pawan Pinisetti of Japanese fusion staple Sérêvène, as well as chef Timo Steubing of Tambourine Room, which earned a Michelin star earlier this year.

For the Linquist collab, count on 16 to 18 unique courses, which is a standard experience at Nossa. A few bites to look forward to from Coyo Taco's team include a sangrita shooter with shrimp, cilantro oil, and heirloom tomato pico; an A5 Milanesa-style sando loaded with crispy Wagyu; and a handroll with thin-sliced duck breast in a red Oaxacan-style coloradito mole.

Reservations for the one-off event are limited, and the evening includes a welcome cocktail and mezcal shot. The experience begins in a dimly lit, Prohibition-style speakeasy for a cocktail where guests are then brought to a secluded dining room for the multi-hour affair.

The key word is non-traditional, explains Labno.

"Nossa Omakase, and my approach, is already very non-traditional," he adds. "In bringing in other chefs down the line, we’ll keep a very similar theme going."

Looking ahead, Labno plans to have Steubing back in for a French-focused collaboration where Wagyu and foie gras take center stage. The dinner is slated to take place later this month. There are also events with Baron de Rothschild Champagnes, as well as a Wagyu-centric culinary journey in the works.

"We are trying to keep the experience ever-evolving, new, and exciting for our guests," sums up Labno.

Mexi-Kase Collaboration Dinner. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13, at 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; nossaomakase.com. Dinner costs $375 with reservations via tock.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

