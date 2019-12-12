 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Toro Toro's festive coquito cocktail
Toro Toro

Miami's Best Coquito Cocktails and Beer

Laine Doss | December 12, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

It's hard to believe, but Christmas is less than two weeks away. take some time between the shopping and wrapping to have a drink with friends.

While family in the Northeast is sipping on mulled wine and eggnog, Miamians enjoy coquito, the traditional Puerto Rican drink made with coconut cream, spices, sweetened condensed milk, and plenty of rum.  Though many Miamians make their own, from recipes handed down for generations, you can also get coquito at some of the city's best bars.

There are also coquito-inspired beers, and treats, so gather some friends and enjoy the holidays with one of these treats.

Beat Culture Brewing Company. Beat Culture's coquito-inspired beer, Coco-Nug is a rum barrel aged Imperial Stout with vanilla, coconut, nutmeg and cinnamon ($5 for a 5 oz pour/$10 for an 8 oz pour). 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com.

Burlock Coast. The restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale sells a coquito cocktail for $14, so you can enjoy your coquito with a gorgeous waterfront view. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; burlockcoast.com.

Casa Sensei. The Pan Asian and Latin American restaurant is paying tribute to its Hispanic roots with this famed Puerto Rican holiday cocktail, crafted with eggnog and white rum, and topped with a cinnamon stick ($12). 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale; casasensei.com.

El Santo Taqueria. El Santo Taqueria is serving traditional coquito and churros with choice of Nutella, Chocolate or Dulce de Leche dipping sauce for $8 from December 13th through December 25th. The perfectly paired combo costs $8. 1620 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-6019; elsantomiami.com.

Inspired by the traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage, Coqui-To is an imperial milk stout.EXPAND
Inspired by the traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage, Coqui-To is an imperial milk stout.
Photo by Paula Echevarria

Spanglish. The Wynwood bar is offering two shot versions of a coquito cocktail. The traditional has a thre Puerto Rican rum blend, Grandma's spice recipe, evaporated milk, and coconut cream. A Nutella version uses Nutella-infused evaporated milk ($5 each). 2808 N. Miami Ave., Miami; barspanglish.com.

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar. Enjoy Santa's Cookies and Milk Coquito. Enjoy the drink with rum or switch it up with Old Forester whiskey. The drink is served with a glass rimmed with Christmas sprinkles and paired with Christmas cookies ($12). 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-740-2672; sweetcarolinebar.com.

Toro Toro. Enjoy a Pequeño Coco Loco, a tequila-fueled take on the classic coquito at this Downtown Miami spot. The cocktail is made with Casamigos Blanco and housemade coquito mix ($15). 100 Chopin Plaza
Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering. Whisk is serving a coquito made from a recipe handed down from the owner's friend's mother, lovingly named "Abu" by her gandchildren. Abu's recipe is made with Coconut Cartel rum ($7). 7382 SW 56th Ave, South Miami; 786-268-8350; whiskgourmet.com.

Wynwood Brewing. A celebration of the holidays in Puerto Rico, Coqui-to holiday beer is a limited-release brew is barrel-aged in Puerto Rican rum barrels, giving it a deep, sweet flavor rich in spices, vanilla, and coconut. Enjoy a 13-ounce glass in the taproom, and grab a few limited-edition cans as gifts. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

