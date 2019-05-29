 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Cibo Wine Bar
Cibo Wine Bar
Cibo Wine Bar

Cibo Wine Bar Closes South Beach Location

Laine Doss | May 29, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Cibo Wine Bar has closed its South Beach location, serving its last glass of wine this past Sunday night.

The bar opened back in 2013 in the tony South of Fifth neighborhood and quickly became a go-to spot for both well-heeled residents of nearby condos and tourists — all drawn to its large wine selection, tapas menu, and welcoming outdoor patio.

According to Nick Di Donato, CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group, the Toronto-based company that owns Cibo, the closure was sudden and unexpected. "I could not reach a reasonable agreement with the landlord on rent, and with all the restrictions in the South of Fifth area with respect to access and activities, it [Cibo South Beach] was no longer viable," he says.

Related Stories

Di Donato explains that ongoing road construction on the MacArthur Causeway has hindered access to South Beach. The project started in July 2018 and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

The hospitality executive also cites the city's prohibition of anything other than ambient music in the restaurant's patio area, making it essentially impossible to host private events.

Di Donato says the Coral Gables flagship continues to thrive. "We will focus on Coral Gables and grow the brand in areas which are accessible." No further information on any new locations has been announced.

Liberty Entertainment Group owns multiple Cibo locations in Toronto and continues to grow. The company opened its nightclub, Arcane, in the Ontario capital this past weekend and Xango, in partnership with Canadian celebrity chef Claudio Aprile, is due to open this summer. Liberty also operates Casa Loma, a historical city-owned landmark in Toronto.

Cibo Wine Bar. 200 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-987-6060; cibowinebar.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >