Christmas 2019 Pop-Up Bars in South Florida

Christmas is here and South Florida is home to a host of holiday-themed pop-ups that offer festive drinks, twinkling lights, and plenty of Christmas music.
Most of the bars revolve around the Miracle and Sippin' Santa series. Now in the sixth year for the pop-up series, Miracle was created by Cocktail Kingdom's Greg Boehm. This year, 95 Miracle bars — from Milwaukee to Bucharest, Romania — will spread holiday cheer, and an additional 23 bars around the world will host Sippin' Santa pop-ups. Sippin' Santa is the tiki-inspired cousin of Miracle Bar, with a Santa-goes-island theme.
In addition to Miracle and Sippin' Santa, there are several other holiday pop-ups around town, so break out that ugly Christmas sweater, sport those reindeer antlers, and gather the friends for a cup of cheer at these South Florida Christmas pop-up bars.
Miracle at Death or Glory116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach
561-808-8814
deathorglorybar.com
The Miracle pop-up returns to Death or Glory offering up festive holiday lights and Christmas-themed libations. Open daily through December 31.
Miracle on Las Olas at Java and Jam301 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-353-3250
java-jam.com
Enjoy festive cocktails and food by the Restaurant People at this Las Olas pop-up that offers Miracle Bar's lineup of holiday drinks combined with classic diner fare. Open daily through January 2.
Miracle on Rosemary by Death or Glory550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach
rosemarysquarewpb.com
Miracle's cocktails and decorations come to West Palm Beach. Open daily through January 2.
Miracle at Wynwood at Shirley’s at Gramps176 NW 24th St., Miami
305-699-2669
gramps.com
Miracle at Wynwood returns with holiday cocktails, Christmas karaoke on Tuesdays, a barbershop quartet on Thursdays, and holiday workshops. Open daily through December 27.
North Pole Beach Club at Bayfront Holiday VillageBayfront Park
301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
bayfrontholidayvillage.com
Have a festive holiday cocktail at the North Pole Beach Club at downtown's Bayfront Holiday Village, a cocktail-themed oasis with traditional beverages such as Irish coffee and spiked eggnog plus new concoctions such as peppermint mojitos, mistletoe martinis, and glacier iced tea. Enjoy daily happy-hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., DJs, and surprises. Open daily through December 25.
Reindeer Room at RumbarThe Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com
Rumbar at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne has morphed into the Reindeer Room for the holidays. The Christmas pop-up features themed cocktails like the Campfire Porter, made with bourbon, Godiva chocolate liqueur, La Colada coffee porter, marshmallow fluff, and a graham cracker rim; the Baby It's Cold Outside with tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, muddled ginger, lime juice, and ginger beer; and the Let Me Take an #Elfie with vodka, passion fruit liqueur, creme de cacao, lemon juice, and prosecco ($15). Enjoy snacks like Ho Ho Hummus ($12), Prancer's pizza ($15), and reindeer bites ($18). Open daily through January 1.
Riverside Holiday Village at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-372-7606
wharfftl.com
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale turns into a holiday wonderland through December 22. The entire Wharf Fort Lauderdale is decked out with more than 500,000 holiday lights, oversized inflatable snowmen, ten-foot Nut Crackers, and more. Enjoy happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. including $1 Wharf lager pints and $3 wine by the glass. Special events include a Jack & Jill toy drive on December 13 where you can donate a new, unwrapped toy for a drink ticket (one drink ticket per donation); a dog-friendly event called Bark the Halls on December 14, where dogs can take pictures with Santa and enjoy swag like tennis balls and bandanas; and an ugly sweater party on December 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Open daily through December 22.
Sippin' Santa on Las Olas at Flight 191103 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-451-5128
flight19ftl.com
Santa goes tiki at Sippin' Santa. This tiki-themed Christmas pop-up bar offers a blend of island and holiday-themed decorations and unique cocktails like the Kris Kringle colada. Open Daily through January 2.
Sippin' Santa at Minnow Bar660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-9600
anglershotelmiami.com
Think of this bar as Rudolph the Reindeer goes tiki Enjoy eight signature cocktails, including standouts such as the Jingle Bowl served in a shareable rum punch bowl resembling a hot tub, complete with Santa and a reindeer taking a boozy soak. Open daily through December 25.
Westchester Winter Wonderland at Dos Croquetas10505 Bird Rd., Miami
786-464-0299
doscroquetas.com
Croqueta Bar at Dos Croquetas turns into a Westchester Winter Wonderland complete with icicles, snow lights, and special food and drink items. Items available through Christmas include a gingerbread-man shake and a peppermint chocolate chip shake ($7.99 each); an extra-thick hot chocolate ($3.99); churros with Nutella, guava, or condensed milk ($4.99); and a medianoche croqueta, filled with roast pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard and coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs ($1.99 each). Croqueta Bar also offers two boozy slushies. The Jack Frost and the Jingle Juice are made with vodka and cost $9 each. Beginning Thursday, December 12, Croqueta Bar will count down the 12 Days of Croquetas by offering a treat, freebie, or discount to each customer. Open daily through December 25.
