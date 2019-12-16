Miami Christmas Eve 2019 Restaurant Guide

Merry Christmas! The most wonderful time of the year is here, when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly.

Tuesday, December 24, is Christmas Eve, the traditional "good night" of family, food, and drinks. With plenty of holiday favorites, there's something to please any palate at Miami's favorite restaurants.

Here's where to have a memorable Christmas Eve dinner in the Magic City. Prices do not include tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested.

Baleen Kitchen at Solé Miami 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

Baleen Kitchen in Sunny Isles will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special holiday a la carte menu. Take a seat at the beachfront patio to enjoy dishes like spiced rubbed ribeye with cauliflower puree, honey glazed carrots and chorizo demi ($45); and honey glazed ham with potato puree, creamy green beans and roasted corn topped with crispy onions and thyme gravy ($35). A holiday dessert of chocolate ganache with sea salt and olive oil will be served with grilled sourdough bread ($10) to pair with Nicolas Feuillatte brut Champagne available by the glass ($12). Children can get in the holiday spirit by creating therr own Santa Claus or gingerbread decoration. Served Christmas Eve 4 to 10 p.m. and Christmas Day 1 to 8 p.m.

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

On Christmas Eve, get a taste of chef Daniel Boulud's cuisine with a three-course prix-fixe holiday menu at his Downtown Miami eatery. Begin your Noche Buena with appetizers of Italian chicory salad and shrimp al ajillo, the move on to the main course of pumpkin agnolotti or chicken tagine, and finish with chocolate fondant, and pear zalabia. Cost is $85 per person and a wine pairing is available for $55. Dinner served from 5 to 11 p.m.

Doma 35 NE 26th St., Miami

Head to Wynwood for a Christmas dinner menu of Mediterranean-inspired Southern Italian cuisine. Chef Marco Giuliano will highlight seasonal flavors in appetizers of roasted stuffed artichoke with parmesan cheese, pine nuts, raisin, and parsley; a dish of yellowfin tuna tartare with yogurt, cucumber, mango, and poppy seeds; and duck leg confit salad with baby spinach, arugula, raspberry, orange, and grapefruit segments. For a second course, guests will be treated to langoustine carpaccio risotto with zucchini brunoise and toasted almonds. Entrees choices are lemon thyme marinated wild salmon with roasted kale, and béarnaise sauce espuma, or deconstructed rib eye Wellington with sautéed wild mushrooms, crispy pastry crust, and port jus. For your sweet tooth, indulge in panettone with zabaione cream and chocolate. Cost is $69 per person. Served from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Fi'lia South Beach 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Enjoy a family-style meal set for two at Fi'lia South Beach outpost. The Italian-inspired menu will feature a starter of bruschetta and spaghetti chitarra alla puttanesca; followed by a main course of whole branzino, pesto chickpeas, and spinach and mushroom fregola. Guests will have a choice of either tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert. Cost is $65 per guest. Dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Jaya at the Setai will feature an “East meets West” dinner of Asian-inspired and American staple dishes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Chef Vijay Veena's take on the holiday meal will include dishes of Wagyu striploin and Noki mushroom roll, cauliflower puree, scallions, daikon radish, truffle crumble, and myoga slaw ($36); wok lobster with Szechuan sauce, asparagus, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and bean sprouts ($52); and a dish of foie gras and king crab, puff pastry filled with brie, foie terrine, king crab, caviar, and apple slaw ($42). Served from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

LT Steak and Seafood 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

The Betsy Hotel's steak and seafood eatery will celebrate the season on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a dinner of New American dishes. The list of appetizers will feature pan-seared scallops with roasted chestnuts and Brussels sprouts; a special orange salad with avocado, toasted almonds, and mustard greens; and local Florida stone crabs with calamansi dijonnaise and gin cocktail sauce. For main courses, chef Danny Ganem will serve up dry-aged prime rib with confit garlic jus, caramelized cippolini onions, and a bacon popover; a dish of pork chop with tamale, prunes, olives, and culantro salad; and pan-roasted arctic char with roasted heirloom carrots, rutabaga puree, kale, and a ginger-carrot jus. There are also three dessert options - gingerbread Buche de Noel with Valrhona Manjari ganache, cardamom, and candied sesame; Valrhona chocolate and apricot gelt with toasted hazelnuts; or coquito cremeux with toasted coconut and cinnamon sugar gelato. Cost is $95 for adults and $55 for children ages 4 to 12. Served from 5 to 10 p.m.

Novecento various locations

novecento.com various locations



Argentinean eatery Novecento will greet guests on Christmas Eve with a special three-course meal. Dish options include roast turkey with a special home-made chimichurri sauce; slow-roasted porchetta seasoned with rosemary thyme, served with truffled mashed potatoes, homemade artichoke, and chicken tortellini; and a porterhouse with sides followed by cranberry parfait. Cost is $55. Served from noon to 11 p.m.

Tamara's Bistro 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

In the National Hotel, Tamara's Bistro will host a buffet dinner of holiday favorites, including tuna tataki, grilled vegetables, paella, carving station with prime rib and rack of lamb with chimichurri, and a miniature dessert and fruit display. Wine and champagne specials are also available and Christmas music will be playing from Blues Bar to set the holiday mood. Cost is $49 per person and $19.95 for children. Served from 5 to 9 p.m.

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

Toro Toro, the Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental hotel, will offer a four-course prix fixe menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The meal, served family-style, will feature signature dishes of Asian pear and burrata salad with hazelnut, orange and fennel; pork carnitas with chicharron and furikake; and Kabocha squash flatbread with wild mushrooms, ricotta, and truffle aioli. The Toro Toro meat platter is served with bone-in short ribs, chicken sofrito, grouper cheeks and accompanying sides. Holiday desserts are mango coquito with coconut biscuit, mango compote, coquito mousse, and rumchata glaze; strawberry suspiro with almond biscuit, dulce de leche, vanilla mousse and strawberry glaze; and chocolate and yema quemada with chocolate biscuit Carmelia cremeux, chocolate mousse, and caramelized pastry cream glaze. Choose between a $20 bottomless option of pinot grigio and cabernet sauvignon or a $35 albarino, Tinta de Toro, and Champagne option. Cost is $69 per person and $35 for children ages 6 through 12. Served Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 to 10 p.m.

Toscana Divino 900 S Miami Ave., Miami

This Italian eatery in Brickell will feature a holiday tasting menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Toast with a complimentary glass of Italian sparkling wine before indulging in dishes of tagliere with homemade ham, duck, venison prosciutto, pickles, pecorino, and jams; tortellini in brodo served in Grana Padano broth and chives; or arrosto di manzo con verdure cotte with roasted striploin, swiss chard, Italian spinach, and potato. End the night on a sweet note with the tronchetto natalizio, a traditional Italian chocolate dessert with amarena cherries. Cost is $65. Served from noon to 11 p.m.