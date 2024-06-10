 Chef Valerie Chang of Maty's Wins James Beard Award for Best Chef | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chef Valerie Chang of Maty's Wins James Beard Award for Best Chef

The dishes prepared by Chef Valerie Chang have won over critics across the country, including the James Beard Foundation.
June 10, 2024
Valerie Chang, Maty's, Best Chef: South, James Beard Awards 2024
Valerie Chang, Maty's, Best Chef: South, James Beard Awards 2024 YouTube screenshot via James Beard Foundation
Share this:
Chef Valerie Chang has just won a James Beard Award in the category of Best Chef: South, for her work at her Peruvian restaurant, Maty's, in Midtown, Miami. At Maty's, her dishes are a modern take on comida criolla, the traditional Peruvian food of her upbringing in Chiclayo, Peru.

This will be Chang's first James Beard Award win for Best Chef: South (a region that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico); she garnered two James Beard semifinalist nominations for Rising Star Chef (2019, 2020) and nominations for Best Chef: South (2022, 2023).

The award was announced to the entire staff at Maty's on the evening of Monday, June 10, as they tuned into the James Beard Award's live stream online. News quickly spread to all of the patrons dining at the restaurant at the time, and onlookers cheered as the staff congratulated one another.

In April, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards, among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation. This list was narrowed down from a list of semifinalists released in January, and it included none other than Chang.

Now, the dishes prepared by Chang have officially won over the hearts and taste buds of critics and judges from the James Beard Foundation.
click to enlarge a fish served in a green pot
A dish at Maty's by Chef Valerie Chang.
Maty's photo
The Midtown restaurant, which has won numerous accolades since opening in 2023, was also ranked number 15 on Food & Wine's 2024 list of 20 "Global Tastemakers Best Restaurants in the U.S." The Peruvian restaurant was ranked number 15 out of 20 restaurants.

In 2023, Chang was selected as one of Food & Wine's "Best New Chefs of 2023." Days later, Bon Appétit named her then-six-month-old restaurant one of the best new restaurants in the nation, earning it the added honor of being the only Florida restaurant to make the list.

Months later, it made the New York Times' newly minted "Restaurant List."

In 2018, she, her brother Chef Nando Chang, and father opened the former Itamae in the Miami Design District, a Nikkei restaurant serving Peruvian-Japanese cuisine with local and seasonal ingredients. Under Nando’s leadership, Itamae received a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was added to the New York Times’ 2021 Restaurant List. Since its closing, Nando has opened an iteration of the award-winning restaurant, Itamae AO, right next to his sister's restaurant, Maty's, in Midtown.
click to enlarge A green dish
A fresh ceviche dish from critically acclaimed Maty's in Midtown Miami by chef Valerie Chang
Maty's photo
Chef Chang's memories of eating delicious dishes prepared by her paternal grandmother, Marta, inspired an appreciation for the homemade, Peruvian recipes that take center stage at Maty's. Her grandmother is also the inspiration behind the restaurant's name. Thus, Maty's is an intimate glimpse into her childhood and upbringing.

"Nando and I really wanted a place where we can both express ourselves creatively, and this is my take on my grandma Marta's cooking, but also my maternal grandmother and the other two women who helped shape me into the chef I am today," Chang told New Times in March of 2023 ahead of the opening. "Even the menu will be written in my grandmother's handwriting. It's all about keeping that tradition alive."

Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

Food & Drink News

Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

By Michelle Muslera
Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

Openings & Closings

Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Keith Lee Gives Struggling Miami Food Truck Top Rating in TikTok Review

Social Media

Keith Lee Gives Struggling Miami Food Truck Top Rating in TikTok Review

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Two Miami Bars Make List of Best Bars in America

Cocktails & Spirits

Two Miami Bars Make List of Best Bars in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Amber Love Bond
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation