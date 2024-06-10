Chef Valerie Chang of Maty's Wins James Beard Award for Best Chef

Chef Valerie Chang has just won a James Beard Award in the category of Best Chef: South, for her work at her Peruvian restaurant, Maty's, in Midtown, Miami. At Maty's, her dishes are a modern take on comida criolla, the traditional Peruvian food of her upbringing in Chiclayo, Peru.
This will be Chang's first James Beard Award win for Best Chef: South (a region that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico); she garnered two James Beard semifinalist nominations for Rising Star Chef (2019, 2020) and nominations for Best Chef: South (2022, 2023).
The award was announced to the entire staff at Maty's on the evening of Monday, June 10, as they tuned into the James Beard Award's live stream online. News quickly spread to all of the patrons dining at the restaurant at the time, and onlookers cheered as the staff congratulated one another.
In April, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards, among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation. This list was narrowed down from a list of semifinalists released in January, and it included none other than Chang.
Now, the dishes prepared by Chang have officially won over the hearts and taste buds of critics and judges from the James Beard Foundation.
ranked number 15 on Food & Wine's 2024 list of 20 "Global Tastemakers Best Restaurants in the U.S." The Peruvian restaurant was ranked number 15 out of 20 restaurants.
In 2023, Chang was selected as one of Food & Wine's "Best New Chefs of 2023." Days later, Bon Appétit named her then-six-month-old restaurant one of the best new restaurants in the nation, earning it the added honor of being the only Florida restaurant to make the list.
Months later, it made the New York Times' newly minted "Restaurant List."
In 2018, she, her brother Chef Nando Chang, and father opened the former Itamae in the Miami Design District, a Nikkei restaurant serving Peruvian-Japanese cuisine with local and seasonal ingredients. Under Nando’s leadership, Itamae received a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was added to the New York Times’ 2021 Restaurant List. Since its closing, Nando has opened an iteration of the award-winning restaurant, Itamae AO, right next to his sister's restaurant, Maty's, in Midtown.
"Nando and I really wanted a place where we can both express ourselves creatively, and this is my take on my grandma Marta's cooking, but also my maternal grandmother and the other two women who helped shape me into the chef I am today," Chang told New Times in March of 2023 ahead of the opening. "Even the menu will be written in my grandmother's handwriting. It's all about keeping that tradition alive."
Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com.