Caffe Abbracci Marks 35th Anniversary as a Coral Gables Institution

Unfortunately, in 2022, after battling for months, Nino died from complications of COVID-19, leaving behind a larger-than-life legacy. On Thursday, July 11, the restaurant celebrated a remarkable milestone of 35 years in business under the new stewardship of his daughters, Tatiana and Katerina Pernetti, who have been at the helm since their father's passing.
Nino opened Caffe Abbracci on July 11, 1989, with delicious northern Italian specialties. However, it wasn't just its high-quality Italian cooking that led to its success; it was also the unwavering dedication of its loyal staff and the passion of Nino that made Abbracci an institution in the Gables. Nino was known to walk through the dining room every day and night since its opening, extending his warm welcome to new and returning guests, locals and celebrities alike.
Daughters Continue Their Late Father's LegacyTatiana tells New Times she believes her father had been secretly training them for years by teaching them how to greet tables, taking them to his office, and helping them understand how to carry out key relationships with vendors, guests, and staff.
Now, as the president and CEO of Caffe Abbracci, Tatiana is the one walking through the dining room daily.
"When I introduce myself to the tables, they'll say, 'Oh, I knew your father. I know who you are, I've known you since you were young. I remember you running around the restaurant as a little girl when you were barely up to the height of the tables,'" Tatiana recalls. "There was one time a news outlet asked my father for pictures of us for an article about the restaurant and he sent a picture of himself with my sister and me. For the caption under the photos, he asked for it to say 'The future management of Caffe Abbracci' instead of just 'Nino Pernetti and his daughters.' That's exactly what we've become. Hehe wanted us to continue his legacy and to continue the great work of his life, and we're going to do that to the fullest extent possible.'"
Taking over the restaurant wasn't an easy task, but Tatiana says that the community has rallied behind the restaurant for support. "Growing up in the restaurant, it really was a source of community, a source of support, and I am so grateful to have had this place — to not only provide it back to us but to also give back to those who have supported us over so many years and helped us be what we are today," she says.
A Community Staple Thanks to Loyal Staff and PatronsHis daughters are also grateful to the loyal staff, including Loris Curzio, who has helped guide them and maintain the restaurant's high standards. Known as one of Nino's lieutenants, Curzio has been at the restaurant since its second year in business. He remained by Nino's side until he died in 2022 and still works at Caffe Abbracci as its Vice President and General Manager.
"We come to work because we love what we're doing, and that's probably part of the success of the business," says Curzio. "We know the guests by name, just about every single one. So, when people come here, they feel like they are home. They feel like they are friends and they're part of the family. We have been doing this for 35 years, so, I think that means we did something good."
On July 11, the restaurant unveiled new menu items and new decor.
"We've given the drinks fun names like 'Nino's Hug' for what I would say is warm like a hug made with whiskey," says Tatiana. "We're naming a dish after him because he named two pastas after my sister and me when we were born. His favorite dish was always the branzino, and it just worked too perfectly to call it the 'Branzino Nino.'"
Recognizing the positive impact the restaurant and its late founder have had on the community, the city of Coral Gables officially marked July 11 as Caffe Abbracci Day. Last year, the city designated the 300 block of Aragon Avenue as "Nino Pernetti Way."
"We received this honor from the city of Coral Gables, but also from Miami-Dade County," says Tatiana. "I think it just shows the impact that we have had on our community. It's really such an honor to get this recognition and to see that my father's efforts in building unity and creating this vessel to give back to his community have been recognized and appreciated. It's also wonderful to know they're also looking forward to the restaurant's legacy continuing, and they see that it is going to continue."
The restaurant will continue to welcome its regular guests and new patrons for generations to come. As for the sisters' goals for the next 35 years, Tatiana says her only goal is to keep the restaurant true to its core.
Caffe Abbracci. 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-0700; caffeabbracci.com.