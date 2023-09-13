Who Are Paula DaSilva's Favorite Chefs? A New Burlock Coast Series Gives Top Toques Tribute

Anyone who longs to dine at their favorite celebrity chef restaurant to feast on their most quintessential dishes need look no further than a well-known Fort Lauderdale restaurant.
For a limited time, Burlock Coast will be serving up a variety of curated dishes made famous by some of the nation's most lauded toques.
As director of culinary and beverage at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, South Florida chef Paula DaSilva recently unveiled plans for her latest endeavor: Paula's Food Diaries.
The month-long event is aimed at featuring top recipes from four renowned chefs DaSilva is both inspired by and admires.
Starting Saturday, September 16, and running through Wednesday, November 15, select dishes — each made as authentically as possible by the Ritz staff — will appear on the Burlock Coast menu. Among the celebrity chefs DaSilva has tapped for recipe approval are Emeril Lagasse, Cat Cora, Alon Shaya, and Stephanie Izard.
"It's going to be a unique experience to indulge in these chef's food right here in Fort Lauderdale," DaSilva tells New Times. "We plan to authenticate these recipes, down to every single grain of salt, in the best way possible, taking guests on a journey while also experiencing our own exceptional staff and service here at Burlock Coast."
To be clear, the celebrity chefs will not be appearing in Fort Lauderdale or cooking these dishes themselves. However, their recipes will be presented locally in two-week increments, prepared by Burlock Coast staff.
DaSilva says the idea was born from brainstorming sessions with the property's creative marketing team on ways to deliver new dining experiences to guests and locals.
First up in the series, running September 16 through 30, will be Lagasse's New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp ($38), a buttery and creole-infused concoction. DaSilva says her camaraderie with the Food Network icon dates back ten years to when they first met. Lagasse also hosts his annual Vine & Dine fundraiser at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale.
From October 1 through 15, fans can find Cat Cora's beloved braised short rib dish ($42), dazzled with a potato puree, an asparagus salsa verde, and charred artichoke hearts. DaSilva met Cora nearly a decade ago in Orlando and has since collaborated with the Chefs for Humanity founder at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Next, find an homage to Shaya's Israeli roots with his whole roasted cauliflower ($14), which will grace Burlock Coast between October 16 and 31. Among his accolades, Shaya was named the James Beard Foundation "Best Chef: South" in 2015.
Lastly, to round out the series, count on Iron Chef and Top Chef winner Izard's grilled branzino ($48), prepared with her signature chili-infused crunch, appearing from November 1 through 15. While DaSilva hasn't met Shaya or Izard personally, the chef shares that she holds a deep respect for their unique and creative approach to cooking.
"We are really excited to honor these chefs," sums up DaSilva. "We talked to each of them about their favorite dishes, and now we're ready to deliver them all under one roof."
Paula's Food Diaries. Saturday, September 16, through Wednesday, November 15, at Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; ritzcarlton.com.