Burger King Says F**k Happy With its New Real Meal Line for Mental Health Awareness Month

For a huge corporation, Burger King has always had a bit of a wild streak — especially when compared to its fast food rival, McDonald's.

In the past, the Miami-based burger chain has released a beef-scented cologne, rolled out a food truck, and featured its mascot King in bed with people, staring at people, and generally acting very creepy.

Recently, however, the company has been implementing some advances set to bring it into the 21st century. The company has announced that, after testing the meat-free Whopper made with Impossible meat, it will begin offering it nationwide by the end of 2019. Burger King, by the way, has always offered a meat-substitute burger for its vegan and vegetarian customer base.

Now Burger King has introduced a line of "Real Meals". The boxes come in a variety of moods — and they are distinctly not happy. The moods available include Pissed, Blue, Yaaas, Salty, and DGAF.

Each "Real Meal" box includes a Whopper, French fries, and a drink and the limited edition meal boxes are available in Miami Burger Kings. Other cities participating in the "real" deal include Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City.

While some may say this is another alternative marketing campaign by Burger King, designed to take a friendly little knock at rival McDonald's and its Happy Meals for kids, the promotion is actually a nod to the fact that not everyone is happy all the time — and that's perfectly fine.

The company has partnered with Mental Health America on the campaign, which launched May 1 — the beginning of Mental Health Awareness month. Burger King also produced a poignant video that stresses it's OK to feel your way and that self-care and being aware of your mental health status is just as important as taking care of your physical health.

And, of course, there's a hashtag #FeelYourWay. So, next time your boss or roommate annoys you, don't stress too much. Just offer to buy them lunch — and present them with a Pissed Meal. Remember, revenge is a dish best served with a Whopper and fries.