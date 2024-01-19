 Brickell Pizzeria in Miami Sells $100 Truffle and 24-Karat Gold Pizza | Miami New Times
This Brickell Pizzeria Sells a 24-Karat Gold and Truffle Pizza for $100 — Because Miami

Although the German-born pizza chef simply did it for the 'gram, his love for pizza is a story old as time.
January 19, 2024
L'Artisteria Pizzeria is open at the AC Hotel in Brickell.
L'Artisteria Pizzeria is open at the AC Hotel in Brickell. L'Artisteria Pizzeria photo
Now this should make for an Instagram-worthy cheese pull. You can now order a pizza covered in truffle cream, black truffle shavings, and 24-karat gold flakes at a pizza shop in Miami — because Miami.

L'Artisteria Pizzeria, which opened at 766 SW First Court at the AC Hotel in Brickell in November 2023, has just unveiled its off-menu pizza appropriately called the "Rich Kid."

Yes, you’ll have to ask for the “Rich Kid” pizza by name in front of other guests to order the pie (who may or may not give you a stare). We tried to warn you.

The lavish pizza is layered with truffle cream, flor di latte cheese, mushrooms, freshly shaved black truffle, roasted hazelnuts, and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with 24-karat gold flakes, it goes for $100 a pie and is served by the restaurant’s master pizza chef himself.

“A couple of years ago, I got really inspired by Salt Bae, who is this guy playing around with all these ingredients,” L’Artisteria Pizzeria’s master pizza chef, Colin Seke, tells New Times. “Since moving here, I’ve learned everything is about Instagram and it’s all about promoting things the right way. So, here we are.”
The "Rich Kid" pie from L'Artisteria Pizzeria is layered with truffle cream, black truffle, and 24-karat gold flakes and goes for $100 a pop.
Seke, who was born in Germany, says he began making pizzas for fun with his mom when he was just 11 years old. Soon, his pizza-making skills caught buzz in his hometown, and he was operating a homemade takeout operation, making 300 pizzas a week.

L’Artisteria marks his move to Miami and his very first restaurant – a venture he opened in conjunction with Andreas Moser, a restaurant growth expert.

Since opening, a few of his pies have immediately become fan favorites within the restaurant and the Brickell community, including the “Honey Calabrese,” which is doused in San Marzano sauce, spicy salami, caramelized onions, basil, and hot sriracha honey. “Oh, My Truffle” is another crowd winner with a truffle spread, mushrooms, stracciatella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and toasted hazelnuts.

On his creations, which span from $12 to $27 per pizza, Seke says, “I learned from the best pizzerias in Europe, not only watching YouTube videos on the various recipes and styles but by trying them myself.”

As for the "Rich Kid" concoction, he says, “Yes, it is delicious and very full of truffle. It is very similar to the 'Oh, My Truffle' but, of course, with a lot more truffle and all the gold.'”

Therefore, if you’re looking for a bargain and don’t need the edible bling (or don’t want to dish out $100 for a pizza), perhaps the "Oh, My Truffle" ($27) is the way to go.

As for what’s ahead for L’Artisteria Pizzeria, count on more pizzazz and more unique menu items. Among them will be a Wagyu meatball-forward creation going for $21 a pop. So, get those tastebuds, cameras, and wallets ready.

L'Artisteria Pizzeria. 766 SW First Ct., Miami; 786-353-2588; lartisteria.us. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
