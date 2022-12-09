Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Restaurant Openings

Brickell Hotspot Paperfish Sushi Opens Second Outpost in South Beach

December 9, 2022 9:00AM

Cherry blossom trees meet contemporary design at Paperfish Sushi's new digs in Miami Beach.
Cherry blossom trees meet contemporary design at Paperfish Sushi's new digs in Miami Beach. V&E Restaurant Group photo
Crack open those chopsticks: Paperfish Sushi has opened a second location in the 305.

After opening its first location at the corner of South Miami Avenue and 14th Street in September 2021, the sushi bar and Tokyo-inspired izakaya has expanded to Española Way.

“Española Way is experiencing such a resurgence and come back. We had to be a part of it,” V&E Restaurant Group partner, Jose Manuel Vazquez tells New Times. “We feel like we are filling a major niche in the market, with higher-end sushi and a bit of a different atmosphere than our Brickell location.”

In Vazquez’s words, it’s more of a party at Paperfish Sushi’s South Beach site. Nestled amid Mediterranean-infused and pastel businesses, the restaurant has a noticeably Japanese-meets-Peruvian appeal, with visual highlights including towering cherry blossom trees, soft lighting, and contemporary gold and brown accents.

For lovers of the Brickell location’s paper lantern-draped terrace, you’ll feel right at home here. Complementing its façade are Japanese streetlights and strings of lights for a cultural flair.

Core to the Paperfish Sushi Miami Beach experience are some new menu items. On the cocktail front is its "Chanoyu," translating to “the way of tea,” which is a Japanese take on a mojito. Prepared tableside and made for two diners, it includes Japanese gin, mint, lime, coconut water, matcha syrup, and orange blossom water mist.
click to enlarge
Some sushi staples, as well as some new menu morsels, await at Paperfish Sushi's spot on Española Way.
V&E Restaurant Group photo
As for new menu items, the Ichiban sando is officially a regular offering. The dish – which won the 2022 South Beach Seafood Festival’s sushi battle – includes outer “bread” made of crispy rice filled with spicy tuna, avocado, crab salad, and clarified garlic butter.

Other staples of the Paperfish Sushi experience include a vast raw bar menu, appetizers such as a tiradito apasionado (with salmon, passion fruit, phyllo strips and rocoto). Entrees include a Nikkei grouper that is steamed in soy sake.

On weekdays, the spot has a bento box lunch menu that’s available from noon to 4 p.m. as well as a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., with select drinks and bites for $6.95. For the omakase crowd, there is an experience available for $120 per person.

“The whole concept together – the friendliness of our staff, their expertise, and the quality of our food – is what is going to set us apart,” says Vazquez. “It is magic.”

Paperfish Sushi South Beach. 432 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-686-0579; paperfishsushi.com. Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Local LGBTQ Leaders React to Club Q Shooting

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation