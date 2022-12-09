Brickell Hotspot Paperfish Sushi Opens Second Outpost in South Beach

Crack open those chopsticks: Paperfish Sushi has opened a second location in the 305.
After opening its first location at the corner of South Miami Avenue and 14th Street in September 2021, the sushi bar and Tokyo-inspired izakaya has expanded to Española Way.
“Española Way is experiencing such a resurgence and come back. We had to be a part of it,” V&E Restaurant Group partner, Jose Manuel Vazquez tells New Times. “We feel like we are filling a major niche in the market, with higher-end sushi and a bit of a different atmosphere than our Brickell location.”
In Vazquez’s words, it’s more of a party at Paperfish Sushi’s South Beach site. Nestled amid Mediterranean-infused and pastel businesses, the restaurant has a noticeably Japanese-meets-Peruvian appeal, with visual highlights including towering cherry blossom trees, soft lighting, and contemporary gold and brown accents.
For lovers of the Brickell location’s paper lantern-draped terrace, you’ll feel right at home here. Complementing its façade are Japanese streetlights and strings of lights for a cultural flair.
Core to the Paperfish Sushi Miami Beach experience are some new menu items. On the cocktail front is its "Chanoyu," translating to “the way of tea,” which is a Japanese take on a mojito. Prepared tableside and made for two diners, it includes Japanese gin, mint, lime, coconut water, matcha syrup, and orange blossom water mist.
Other staples of the Paperfish Sushi experience include a vast raw bar menu, appetizers such as a tiradito apasionado (with salmon, passion fruit, phyllo strips and rocoto). Entrees include a Nikkei grouper that is steamed in soy sake.
On weekdays, the spot has a bento box lunch menu that’s available from noon to 4 p.m. as well as a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., with select drinks and bites for $6.95. For the omakase crowd, there is an experience available for $120 per person.
“The whole concept together – the friendliness of our staff, their expertise, and the quality of our food – is what is going to set us apart,” says Vazquez. “It is magic.”
Paperfish Sushi South Beach. 432 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-686-0579; paperfishsushi.com. Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.