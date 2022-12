Brickell Hotspot Paperfish Sushi Opens Second Outpost in South Beach

click to enlarge Some sushi staples, as well as some new menu morsels, await at Paperfish Sushi's spot on Española Way. V&E Restaurant Group photo

Crack open those chopsticks: Paperfish Sushi has opened a second location in the 305.After opening its first location at the corner of South Miami Avenue and 14th Street in September 2021, the sushi bar and Tokyo-inspired izakaya has expanded to Española Way.“Española Way is experiencing such a resurgence and come back. We had to be a part of it,” V&E Restaurant Group partner, Jose Manuel Vazquez tells. “We feel like we are filling a major niche in the market, with higher-end sushi and a bit of a different atmosphere than our Brickell location.”In Vazquez’s words, it’s more of a party at Paperfish Sushi’s South Beach site. Nestled amid Mediterranean-infused and pastel businesses, the restaurant has a noticeably Japanese-meets-Peruvian appeal, with visual highlights including towering cherry blossom trees, soft lighting, and contemporary gold and brown accents.For lovers of the Brickell location’s paper lantern-draped terrace, you’ll feel right at home here. Complementing its façade are Japanese streetlights and strings of lights for a cultural flair.Core to the Paperfish Sushi Miami Beach experience are some new menu items. On the cocktail front is its "Chanoyu," translating to “the way of tea,” which is a Japanese take on a mojito. Prepared tableside and made for two diners, it includes Japanese gin, mint, lime, coconut water, matcha syrup, and orange blossom water mist.As for new menu items, the Ichiban sando is officially a regular offering. The dish – which won the 2022 South Beach Seafood Festival’s sushi battle – includes outer “bread” made of crispy rice filled with spicy tuna, avocado, crab salad, and clarified garlic butter.Other staples of the Paperfish Sushi experience include a vast raw bar menu, appetizers such as a tiradito apasionado (with salmon, passion fruit, phyllo strips and rocoto). Entrees include a Nikkei grouper that is steamed in soy sake.On weekdays, the spot has a bento box lunch menu that’s available from noon to 4 p.m. as well as a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., with select drinks and bites for $6.95. For the omakase crowd, there is an experience available for $120 per person.“The whole concept together – the friendliness of our staff, their expertise, and the quality of our food – is what is going to set us apart,” says Vazquez. “It is magic.”