Bodega Opens Third Location: A Taqueria in Aventura

Both Bodega’s original South Beach restaurant and its downtown Fort Lauderdale location offer a taqueria and speakeasy-style lounge in one. Its third location will mark the flagship of a smaller, taqueria-only concept.
The new venture opens at 19129 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura Square on Friday, August 13.
“During the pandemic, it became clear just how strong our food is and how well it can stand on its own,” Jared Galbut, cofounder and president of Menin Hospitality, tells New Times. “So we decided that it was the right time to expand just the food component in square footages that are a little smaller than our other locations.”
Bodega’s initial locations boast upward of 4,000 square feet of dining space, split between a colorful airstream trailer-turned-taco-truck and a sleek dining area/bar that typically thumps into the wee hours of the morning. The Aventura spot is less than half the size and sports an industrial vibe brought home by exposed brick walls, outdoor picnic tables, and neon-hued barstools.
Bodega loyalists need not fear: Favorites like the weekend brunch menu, the esquites in a cup, Florida grouper ceviche, classic tacos, and burritos haven’t gone anywhere.
And, yes, there will be beer and frozen margaritas, with a daily happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. feauturing items priced from $2 to $5.
“We’ve always had such a loyal following from Aventura that would go to South Beach to see us,” Galbut says. “Now we’ve come to them.”
Building on its Aventura outpost, Bodega is expanding to other markets as well. Within the next two years, there are plans to open in West Palm Beach and Coconut Grove this year and Wynwood and downtown Miami (at the Natiivo Miami condo tower) in 2023.
The company has also increased its digital footprint during the past year. In addition to accepting cryptocurrency for transactions, Bodega recently launched its own app and loyalty program. (To mark the Aventura opening, first-time app users get 30 percent off their first order.)
What would Galbu ordering via that app or in-person?
“I’m big on any of the classic tacos,” he says after a moment's contemplation. “They always do the trick.”
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-704-3670; bodegataqueria.com. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.