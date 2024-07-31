Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

The chicken caesar salad wrap from Vinny's Cafe in Boca Raton has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, with fans raving it's "the best chicken caesar salad wrap in Florida." Located at Woodfield Plaza just off Yamato Road, the wrap has grown so popular that it's developed a cult-like following and a roughly 30-minute line out the door to snag one.
If you've been scrolling through Florida foodie TikTok lately, there's a good chance you've stumbled upon a video or two of people digging into the loaded chicken caesar salad wrap. It's served either as a whole wheat wrap or a green spinach wrap (the most popular) with the option of using grilled, crisp, or crisp buffalo chicken as the protein.
TikTok content creator Beer Cutie and Foodie (@beercutieandfoodie on TikTok) helped the wrap explode in popularity in 2023 when she deemed it "the best in Florida." In her review she even proclaims, "Am I really going to wait 35 minutes for a chicken caesar salad wrap? You know what, I'm so happy I did!" After digging into her wrap she proudly calls the wrap a "ten out of ten."
@beercutieandfoodie Is this Florida’s Best Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap ? Follow @beercutieandfoodie for more of the best of Florida ✨ @vinnyscafeboca definitely has me convinced I’ve been sleeping on great wraps because they have it mastered here! These wraps were massive here so for $11.90 I think between two people one is enough lol ! It was super filling yet so satisfying this is DEFINITELY a must stop for cheap eats if you’re in Boca Raton ! Have you been here yet ? Share this with someone you need to visit this with. #fyp #vinnyscafe #chickencaesarsalad #cheapeats #bocaraton #soflo #sofloeats #southfloridaeats #thingstodoinflorida #foryoupage ♬ Come and Get Your Love - Redbone
What makes it so crave-worthy is the process in which it is made — the caesar salad filling is chopped up so finely on a marble slab that each piece of grilled or crisp chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and crouton is perfectly coated in dressing, making each bite seemingly "perfect."
Plus, the wrap is so hefty and large that it can almost serve two people because it's loaded with the chicken caesar salad.
The menu also includes salads, paninis, and sandwiches. While those are great, the wraps are truly the star of the show.
While TikTok has made its wraps go viral as of late, lines for its salads and wraps have been out the door for years. Now, thanks to its growing popularity, customers can expect an average wait time during peak hours of at least 30 minutes.
However, as social media has declared so vocally, the line is worth the wait.
Vinny's Cafe. 3013 Yamato Rd., Ste. B8, Boca Raton; 561-988-9883; vinnyscafe.net.