 Boca Raton Deli Vinny's Goes Viral For Its Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap | Miami New Times
Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

A loaded chicken Caesar salad wrap from a Boca Raton deli has gone viral on TikTok with fans calling it the best in Florida.
July 31, 2024
The chicken caesar salad wrap from Vinny's Cafe in Boca Raton has been named the best in Florida.
The chicken caesar salad wrap from Vinny's Cafe in Boca Raton has been named the best in Florida. Vinny's Cafe photo
It's not every day something as seemingly old school and simple as a chicken caesar salad wrap goes viral on social media, but there's a wrap being made in Boca Raton that's so good that it's developed a cult-like following on TikTok.

The chicken caesar salad wrap from Vinny's Cafe in Boca Raton has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, with fans raving it's "the best chicken caesar salad wrap in Florida." Located at Woodfield Plaza just off Yamato Road, the wrap has grown so popular that it's developed a cult-like following and a roughly 30-minute line out the door to snag one.

If you've been scrolling through Florida foodie TikTok lately, there's a good chance you've stumbled upon a video or two of people digging into the loaded chicken caesar salad wrap. It's served either as a whole wheat wrap or a green spinach wrap (the most popular) with the option of using grilled, crisp, or crisp buffalo chicken as the protein.
@beercutieandfoodie Is this Florida’s Best Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap ? Follow @beercutieandfoodie for more of the best of Florida ✨ @vinnyscafeboca definitely has me convinced I’ve been sleeping on great wraps because they have it mastered here! These wraps were massive here so for $11.90 I think between two people one is enough lol ! It was super filling yet so satisfying this is DEFINITELY a must stop for cheap eats if you’re in Boca Raton ! Have you been here yet ? Share this with someone you need to visit this with. #fyp #vinnyscafe #chickencaesarsalad #cheapeats #bocaraton #soflo #sofloeats #southfloridaeats #thingstodoinflorida #foryoupage ♬ Come and Get Your Love - Redbone
TikTok content creator Beer Cutie and Foodie (@beercutieandfoodie on TikTok) helped the wrap explode in popularity in 2023 when she deemed it "the best in Florida." In her review she even proclaims, "Am I really going to wait 35 minutes for a chicken caesar salad wrap? You know what, I'm so happy I did!" After digging into her wrap she proudly calls the wrap a "ten out of ten."

What makes it so crave-worthy is the process in which it is made — the caesar salad filling is chopped up so finely on a marble slab that each piece of grilled or crisp chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and crouton is perfectly coated in dressing, making each bite seemingly "perfect."

Plus, the wrap is so hefty and large that it can almost serve two people because it's loaded with the chicken caesar salad.
click to enlarge a chicken wrap
The chicken caesar salad wrap from Vinny's Cafe in Boca Raton is so large that it can almost serve two people.
Screenshot via TikTok/@beercutieandfoodie
Vinny's All Day Cafe, also called Vinny's Cafe or simply "Vinny's," has been a popular after-school deli serving the Boca Raton community since 1999. For more than two decades, the simple deli has been popular for its made-to-order chopped salads that can be concocted in a plethora of ways.

The menu also includes salads, paninis, and sandwiches. While those are great, the wraps are truly the star of the show.

While TikTok has made its wraps go viral as of late, lines for its salads and wraps have been out the door for years. Now, thanks to its growing popularity, customers can expect an average wait time during peak hours of at least 30 minutes.

However, as social media has declared so vocally, the line is worth the wait.

Vinny's Cafe. 3013 Yamato Rd., Ste. B8, Boca Raton; 561-988-9883; vinnyscafe.net.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
