Crunchy, Crisp, and Completely Miami: Croquetaco Hits the 305

As Miami gears up to celebrate its iconic 305 Day on March 5, there's no better way to honor the city's culinary spirit than with a mouthwatering collaboration that embodies some of its most beloved cuisine.



Enter George Arango, the influencer behind @Mr.Eats305, who is teaming up with two culinary powerhouses, Islas Canarias and Coyo Taco, to introduce the "croquetaco" — a fusion dish that pays homage to Miami's rich heritage while offering a deliciously unique twist on a classic favorite.



"Nestled within a crispy cheese taco shell, the croquetaco fuses Islas Canarias' signature ham croqueta with a touch of sweetness from roasted pineapples, tanginess from cotija cheese, and a kick of spice from jalapeños and chipotle sauce,'" shares Arango with New Times.



The limited-edition dish will be available for $11 at all Coyo Taco locations from March 5 through the end of the month. It will also be available exclusively on DoorDash until the end of March.



Inspired by a desire to celebrate Miami's culinary heritage, Arango saw an opportunity to unite two beloved dishes in the city: Islas Canarias' renowned croquetas and Coyo Taco's tacos. Collaborating with chef Scott Linquist of Coyo Taco and the brother-sister duo, chef Eileen and Jonathan Andrade of Islas Canarias, Arango sought to create the perfect balance between Cuban and Mexican flavors.







The croquetaco will also serve a greater purpose, as Coyo Taco will donate proceeds to Chapman Partnership for the Homeless as part of the 305 Day celebration. "As much as this food item is created by the 305, we wanted to make sure it was also for the 305," explains Arango. "So, it is important to us that we can do something like this for the community."



click to enlarge From left to right, Eileen and Jonathan Andrade, George Arango, and Scott Linquist — the collaborators behind the croquetaco George Arango photo

Looking ahead, Arango envisions continuing to explore diverse culinary partnerships and fusion dishes that bring together different flavors and pillars of the community. With the croquetaco, Arango and his collaborators are not just creating a dish — they're crafting a culinary experience that reflects the vibrant energy and spirit of Miami's food scene, one bite at a time.

"Miami is so diverse. There's much more to the 305 than just Cuban and Mexican heritage," says Arango. "I would love to create things inspired by every nationality that makes Miami great."Coyo Taco will also be celebrating Miami's honorary day with $5 margaritas all day long on March 5.