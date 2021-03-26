Omakase Brunch, Ten Years of Makoto, Passover, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
This weekend, indulge in a 17-course omakase brunch experience at Sushi by Bou or bite into a plant-based burger at the Lucky You pop-up at Icebox Cafe. Plus, Passover seder dinners to-go at Kush Hialeah and Michelle Bernstein Catering, and Makoto Bal Harbour's ten-year anniversary menu.
Plant-Based Burgers at Icebox Cafe
Icebox Cafe and Lucky You Burger have teamed up to serve up plant-based burgers, fries, and sandwiches through Sunday. A concept born in Los Angeles, the Lucky You Burger pop-up marks the concept's first visit to Miami. Take a bite out of the limited-time menu at Icebox Cafe’s Hallandale Beach location. Menu highlights include a classic single or double Impossible burger with grilled onions, tomato, and "lucky sauce"; the barbecue jackfruit cheeseburger with barbecued jackfruit, barbecue sauce, and vegan cheese; and loaded fries with grilled onions ($3.25 to $9). Noon to 9 p.m. through Sunday, March 28, at Icebox Cafe, 219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach; 754-777-7255; iceboxcafe.com.
Bou-gie Weekend Brunch at Sushi by Bou
Sushi by Bou, located inside the Gianni Versace Suite at the former Versace Mansion, is launching a private "bou-gie" brunch experience beginning this Saturday. Tp to eight diners can indulge in 17 courses paired with various brunch-inspired cocktails ($125 per person). Those interested in sake can try out the sake vending machine, where guests can sample a glass of three different sakes. Sake selections are also available by the glass or bottle. Reservations must be made online on OpenTable and paid in full at the time of booking. Seats are released one month in advance. Seatings available beginning at noon Saturdays and Sundays, at Sushi by Bou, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-922-9195; sushibybou.com.
Order Your Passover Seder To-Go in Miami
Passover begins at sundown Saturday, with families traditionally gathering around the dinner table to celebrate the first seder night. In Miami, chefs are offering takeout meals filled with all manner of goodness — from latkes and brisket to chicken and sides. Participating spots include Kush Hialeah, Michelle Bernstein Catering, and TooJay's. Check out the list here (and note that prices do not include tax, tip, or delivery fees unless specified). Most meals are precooked and require reheating. Pay careful attention to individual ordering deadlines and pickup or delivery instructions.
Ten-Year Anniversary Menu at Makoto Bal Harbour
Starting Sunday, Makoto Bal Harbour will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a limited-time menu available through Tuesday, March 30. Highlights include the fire and ice oysters, spicy tuna crispy rice, Wagyu fried rice, and miso sea bass ($100 per person). The menu requires a two-guest minimum. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 28 through Tuesday, March 30, at Makoto Bal Harbour, 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-864-8600; makoto-restaurant.com.
305 Menu at Eating House Miami
Through April 17, Eating House in Coral Gables' 305 tasting menu will be available, priced at $45 per person. Highlights include croquetas with bacon jam, sofrito crema, and papitas; Havana hot chicken; crispy pork belly with congee risotto; and café con leche pancakes with vanilla butter and Maria cookies. Through April 17, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.
