Where to Order Your Passover Seder to Go in Miami

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Passover begins at sundown Saturday, March 27, with families traditionally gathering around the dinner table to celebrate the first seder night.

In Miami, chefs are offering takeout meals filled with all manner of goodness — from latkes and brisket to chicken and sides.

Read on for an alphabetical list of meals that can help you make your holiday delicious. Prices do not include tax, tip, or delivery fees unless noted. Most meals are pre-cooked and require reheating. Please note individual ordering deadlines and pickup or delivery instructions.

Related Stories The Best Easter Brunches in Miami 2021

Bill Hansen Catering 2167 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove

305-751-1101 for orders

billhansen.com 2167 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove305-751-1101 for orders



At Bill Hansen Catering, corporate chef Dewey Losasso has created a Passover menu that starts with a traditional seder plate. The meal continues with matzo ball soup with roasted local vegetables, chopped chicken liver, sauteed local snapper with matzo brei with caramelized onions, braised short rib, potato kugel, roasted cauliflower, and potato latkes. A flourless chocolate torte and coconut macaroons are included for dessert. The meal costs $45 per person, with a minimum of four people. A $20 delivery fee is additional and orders must be placed by March 24. Email dewey@billhansen.com to place an order or call 305-751-1101.

Grapes Wine Cafe and Market 3311 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-491-2340

grapeswinecafeandmarket.com 3311 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-491-2340



Chef Lenore Nolan Ryan is offering a kosher-style Passover dinner for pickup or delivery on Saturday, March 27. Dinner is $36 per person and includes the choice of one serving of soup (matzo ball or vegetarian matzo ball), one entree (choice of chicken marbella with red wine sauce, braised beef, or baked salmon), a selection of side dishes (spinach mushroom kugel, sweet and Yukon gold potato cakes, roasted asparagus, pureed carrots, and charoset), and a slice of flourless chocolate per person. Family-style dinners for eight people are also available. All meals are available for pickup or delivery anywhere in Fort Lauderdale for $10. Delivery throughout South Florida is available for an additional fee, depending on time and travel.

Kush by Stephens 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah

305-887-8863

kushhospitality.com/locations/stephens 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah305-887-8863



Kush by Stephen's offers a Passover dinner to go. Dinner is for a minimum of six people, and each can choose their own meal. For starters, choose from matzo ball soup, latkes (three per person), split pea soup, or tomato bisque. Choose one main from brisket, corned beef, pastrami, boneless turkey breast, a roasted half-chicken, or vegan meatloaf. Choose two sides from roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots, roasted potatoes, sauteed green beans, or cole slaw. Dessert is your choice of a rainbow cookie, a black and white cookie, or a mini NY style cheesecake Dinner costs $25 per person and 24-hour advance is required, The meal is available for delivery only (call for delivery locations) and is not kosher. A free bottle of wine is included with your order

Michelle Bernstein Catering (delivery only) mbcmiami.menu



Let James Beard-winning chef, Michelle Bernstein, cater your Passover seder. Dinner for two includes Seder matzo ball soup. glazed baby carrots, Mom's brisket with grainy mustard and caramelized onions, noodle kugel, charoset, and a citrus salad with roast beets and crumbled feta. For dessert, chef Bernstein will include almond and lemon cake. Dinner for two costs $116 and dinner for four costs $232. Dinner will be delivered on Saturday, March 27 at your choice of delivery times (delivery included, gratuity additional).

TooJay's Various Locations

toojays.com Various Locations



Preorder your Passover meal at TooJay's and choose from entrees like briskey ($26 per person), roasted cornish game hen ($26 per person), baked salmon filet ($24.99 per person), or herb roasted half chicken ($23 per person). All entrees come with matzo ball soup, gefilte fish or chopped liver, potato pancakes, carrot tzimmes, and macaroons. Passover desserts are available for additional purchase. Orders must be placed by March 24 for curbside pickup.