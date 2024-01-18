 Best Things to Do: Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend | Miami New Times
Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Weekend: Chocolate Festival, Wine Tasting, and Rum Festival

Enjoy the weekend by going to Miami's favorite chocolate festival in Coral Gables, trying new wines, or having fun at a rum festival in Coconut Grove.
January 18, 2024
Sweet chocolate cocktails and much more at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Sweet chocolate cocktails and much more at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo
This weekend's Miami and Broward food and drink events include a Spanish wine-tasting dinner at Edan Bistro, the annual Festival of Chocolate in Coral Gables, the Coconut Grove Rum Festival at Regatta Grove, and a "Drink Like a Victorian" Australian wine tasting in Key Biscayne.

click to enlarge Wine glasses
A special wine and food pairing this Thursday
Edan Bistro photo

Spanish Wine Tasting and Food Pairing in North Miami

Edan Bistro by chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, which recently opened in North Miami, will host a special wine dinner with Spanish wines in collaboration with We Are Tasters, the renowned importers of fine Spanish wines. Guests can savor five glasses of wine paired with dishes curated by the chef. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at 650 NE 125th St., North Miami. Dinner cost $100 per person via exploretock.com.
click to enlarge food in a bowl
A poke bowl from vendor Poke OG at Baoshi Food Hall + Bar in Pembroke Pines.
Photo by Ricardo Mejia

Weekend Celebration of Baoshi Food Hall + Bar in Pembroke Pines

From January 19-21, Baoshi will be throwing a grand opening celebration consisting of weekend-long festivities like live music, exclusive drink specials, lion dance performances, pop-ups, and face painting. Baoshi, Broward's newest Asian food hall, bar, and market, opened in late December 2023. Located in Pembroke Pines, Baoshi features a curated Asian market and five vendors, including Fort Lauderdale’s Temple Street Eatery, Gangnam Chikn, Poke OG, Gold Marquess, and Boba Street Cafe. Plus, the food hall has a cocktail bar, lounge, and live entertainment – all under one roof. 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20; 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, January 21, at 8525 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.
click to enlarge Fruits dipped in chocolate
A variety of chocolates will be available at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden this weekend.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Coral Gables Chocolate Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Miami's favorite chocolate festival in Coral Gables is back this weekend to make learning sweeter. The festival offers many activities, including a food and retail marketplace, live music, lawn games, face painting, and a bubble dance party. More than 15 chocolatiers will be present, including Club Chokolate, Omg Brigadeiros, Key West Sweets, and Cao Chocolates. Guests can also book extra experiences at the Cocoa Lounge. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 20, through Sunday, January 21, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; children five and under are free.
click to enlarge People cheering cocktails
A day filled with rum in Coconut Grove
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Coconut Grove Rum Festival at Regatta Grove

Regatta Grove will host a rum festival featuring more than 100 types of rum. The waterfront venue will have six specialty rum bars, including a daiquiri bar, mojito bar, and frozen bar, all serving rum cocktails and rum-infused foods. If you know you want to try them all, consider the Rum Experience Pass, which gives guests a drink at each bar. The rum bash can be enjoyed to the sound of a live reggae band. Noon Saturday, January 20, at 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free; Rum Pass costs $90 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Table setting
Walk around Vinya while tasting wines like a Victorian.
Vinya Wine photo

Wine Tasting at Vinya Wine and Market in Key Biscayne

Vinya Wine and Market hosts Jane Lopes and Allegra Angel for a special wine tasting with a selection of Australian wines. The casual buffet style will allow Lopes and Angel to pour 20 wines from areas of Victoria, such as Innocent Bystander, Farm to Table, Moorooduc Estate, Ben Haines, Pyren Vineyard, Chalmers, and more, along with complimentary bites. Guests can use $5 off the ticket price toward credit for a bottle purchase or Lopes' new book, How to Drink Australian. Noon, Saturday, January 20, at 328 Crandon Blvd. #122-123, Key Biscayne; vinyawine.com. Tickets cost $35.
