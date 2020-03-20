The Six Best Food and Drink Takeout Specials in Miami This Weekend

Miami restaurants and bars have been ordered shut, but some spots have transitioned into takeout and delivery operations. Get your restaurant fix this weekend with these specials, including family-size meal kits from Eating House, Sushi Maki, and Taquiza, as well as doughnut delivery from the Salty.

EXPAND The Salty Donut is now known simply as the Salty. Courtesy of the Salty

Take-Home Doughnuts From the Salty

The Salty, formerly known as the Salty Donut, has temporarily closed its dine-in operations in Wynwood and South Miami, but production has't stopped. The shop is offering a lineup of doughnut flavors — including maple and bacon, traditional glazed, white chocolate tres leches, and guava and cheese — on its website for pickup at either location. Plus, delivery is available through Uber Eats. 50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami, 305-639-8501, and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

Score some scoops this weekend. Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Takeout Ice Cream From Dasher & Crank

The Wynwood craft ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank is still churning out frozen creams, including popular flavors such as Salty Beach, Elder Flower Power, and Banana Boat. Drive or walk up for curbside pickup, or order for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Seamless. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-8579; dasherandcrank.com.

Chef Steve Santana's tacos from Taquiza. Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Taquiza at Home

Taquiza is offering pickup and free delivery of its entire menu. Also available are cook-at-home family meals. The "Taquiza at Home" special includes a four-person serving of tacos with a choice of protein plus hand-rolled blue corn tortillas, street corn, quinoa salad, garnishes, hot sauce, and four nonalcoholic bottled beverages. Also available are bulk portions of marinated and braised meats and veggies by the pound, masa and tortillas, hot sauces, and sides such as quinoa salad, guac, salsa, cheeses, frijoles, and slaw. Locations in South Beach, North Beach, and the Upper Eastside; taquizatacos.com.

EXPAND Snag skirt steak at Novecento. Photo courtesy of Novecento

SuViche and Novecento Market Takeout and Delivery

SuvVche is offering 50 percent off all sushi rolls and select ceviches, and Novecento is offering 50 percent off handmade pastas and salads. Plus, the newly created Novecento Market is serving affordable fresh-cut meats, sides, and half-off wines at select locations. Place orders online at suviche.com or novecento.com for delivery or takeout. Plus, take $5 off online orders by using the code WEBPROMO at checkout. Both brands also offer catering for larger groups or families. Orders are also available in single-serve portions.

EXPAND Eating House meal prep. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House Cantina and All-Day Menu

Eating House has launched EH Cantina, featuring four make-at-home pasta kits. Each kit serves four and includes a mixed green salad, Parmesan cheese, fresh pasta with house-made sauce, and two custard "dirt cup" desserts. Order pasta kits by phone and pick them up between noon and 9 p.m. at Eating House's Coral Gables location; they're not available for delivery. EH Cantina's all-day menu, available for takeout and delivery, includes Eating House's bestsellers, such as crispy Brussels sprouts, half-pound classic cheeseburgers, and warm bread pudding. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghouse.com.

Sushi Maki offers family meals for takeout or delivery. Photo courtesy of Sushi Maki

Sushi Maki Family Meals

Sushi Maki is creating family meals for takeout or delivery. The family-of-four option ($49.99) includes edamame, two side salads, 12 pieces of gyoza, a choice of two sushi rolls, fried rice, and eight Thai doughnuts. Various locations; sushimaki.com.