The Six Best Food and Drink Takeout Specials in Miami This Weekend

Miami restaurants and bars have been ordered shut, but some spots have transitioned into takeout and delivery operations. Get your restaurant fix this weekend with these specials, including family-size meal kits from Eating House, Sushi Maki, and Taquiza, as well as doughnut delivery from the Salty.
Take-Home Doughnuts From the Salty
The Salty, formerly known as the Salty Donut, has temporarily closed its dine-in operations in Wynwood and South Miami, but production has't stopped. The shop is offering a lineup of doughnut flavors — including maple and bacon, traditional glazed, white chocolate tres leches, and guava and cheese — on its website for pickup at either location. Plus, delivery is available through Uber Eats. 50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami, 305-639-8501, and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Takeout Ice Cream From Dasher & Crank
The Wynwood craft ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank is still churning out frozen creams, including popular flavors such as Salty Beach, Elder Flower Power, and Banana Boat. Drive or walk up for curbside pickup, or order for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Seamless. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-8579; dasherandcrank.com.
Taquiza at Home
Taquiza is offering pickup and free delivery of its entire menu. Also available are cook-at-home family meals. The "Taquiza at Home" special includes a four-person serving of tacos with a choice of protein plus hand-rolled blue corn tortillas, street corn, quinoa salad, garnishes, hot sauce, and four nonalcoholic bottled beverages. Also available are bulk portions of marinated and braised meats and veggies by the pound, masa and tortillas, hot sauces, and sides such as quinoa salad, guac, salsa, cheeses, frijoles, and slaw. Locations in South Beach, North Beach, and the Upper Eastside; taquizatacos.com.
SuViche and Novecento Market Takeout and Delivery
SuvVche is offering 50 percent off all sushi rolls and select ceviches, and Novecento is offering 50 percent off handmade pastas and salads. Plus, the newly created Novecento Market is serving affordable fresh-cut meats, sides, and half-off wines at select locations. Place orders online at suviche.com or novecento.com for delivery or takeout. Plus, take $5 off online orders by using the code WEBPROMO at checkout. Both brands also offer catering for larger groups or families. Orders are also available in single-serve portions.
Eating House Cantina and All-Day Menu
Eating House has launched EH Cantina, featuring four make-at-home pasta kits. Each kit serves four and includes a mixed green salad, Parmesan cheese, fresh pasta with house-made sauce, and two custard "dirt cup" desserts. Order pasta kits by phone and pick them up between noon and 9 p.m. at Eating House's Coral Gables location; they're not available for delivery. EH Cantina's all-day menu, available for takeout and delivery, includes Eating House's bestsellers, such as crispy Brussels sprouts, half-pound classic cheeseburgers, and warm bread pudding. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghouse.com.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Miami New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Miami's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Sushi Maki Family Meals
Sushi Maki is creating family meals for takeout or delivery. The family-of-four option ($49.99) includes edamame, two side salads, 12 pieces of gyoza, a choice of two sushi rolls, fried rice, and eight Thai doughnuts. Various locations; sushimaki.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!