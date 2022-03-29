The Six Best Food Halls in Miami

click to enlarge 1-800-Lucky food hall is a tribute to all things Asian. Photo by Katie June Burton

1-800-Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1800lucky.com

click to enlarge The Citadel food hall in Miami's Little River neighborhood Photo by Karli Evans @allseeingmedia

The Citadel 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-908-3849

thecitadelmiami.com

click to enlarge The Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com

click to enlarge Oasis Wynwood is an outdoor food hall in the heart of Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Oasis

Oasis Wynwood 2335 N. Miami Ave, Miami

oasiswynwood.com

click to enlarge A rendering of the Shoma Bazaar biergarten at Sanctuary Doral Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Doral

Shoma Bazaar 9420 NW 41st Street, Doral

786-410-4700

shomabazaar.com

click to enlarge A look inside Time Out Market Miami Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Time Out Market 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com/miami

These days, it's not unusual for top-name chefs and big-time restaurateurs to turn to fast-casual concepts to peddle reasonably priced, high-quality eats.While a number of celebrity-owned virtual kitchens have popped up over the past few years, the overwhelming majority of these easy eats can be found at Miami's growing number of family-friendly food halls.These indoor/outdoor spaces are popular for their casual atmosphere and variety of cuisine and culture, many of them scaled-down versions of existing Miami favorites operating around a central dining space, allowing consumers to pick and choose a variety of great food options for a single meal.Across the Magic City, the transformation of the food court/food hall from convenience to destination dining has just begun.Below, in alphabetical order, are six 305 favorites we've come to love.1-800-Lucky, the mostly Asian-themed food hall in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, offers the area's sushi-, sake-, dim sum- and dumpling-loving masses a one-stop spot to get their fix. The indoor/outdoor venue stands as a second home to a number of local pop-ups, rotating from the Lazy Oyster and Haochi Dumplings to Sando. The hall's permanent members spotlight some of Miami's favorite chefs, from Filipino-inspired eats by Nicole Ponseca at Jeepney and Golden Marquess' Chinese-focused Yip to brother/sister duo Valerie and Nando Chang's B-Side Sushi and bowls created by Poke OG. A back bar features a number of in-house cocktails, and your trip to 1-800-Lucky isn't complete without a fish-shaped ice cream cone from Taiyaki.Located at the north end of Miami's Little River business district, the Citadel presents a dozen of Miami's top innovative kitchens offering local artisanal foods, handcrafted cocktails, and handcrafted-driven retail for a cultural smorgasbord experience. Choose between jerk chicken from Caribbean favorite Manjay, a smash burger from USBS, and a traditional Laotian meal from Lil’ Laos. If you're going for dinner, the rooftop bar opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at noon on the weekend, offering cocktails with a treetop view setting.The indulgent lobster-and-cheese grits from C Food Shack gives new meaning to the term "food coma." The dish arrives steaming: three-cheese grits topped with tender fried crawfish bits smothered in a homemade sofrito gravy and pico de gallo. The only place to get it? The Lincoln Eatery. Located just steps from Miami Beach's famed pedestrian shopping area, this market offers a casual respite from the high-end, high-priced establishments nearby. But it's the selection of more than a dozen artisan vendors — like C Food Shack — that makes it truly special. Each stall is unique to the market, offering an authentic homegrown taste of Miami. So whether you're craving a vegan burger from Plant Theory, sushi pizza from Tyo Sushi, or a ceviche platter from Cilantro 27, you'll find something tasty. The high point (pun intended) of your trip might be the eatery's rooftop terrace, Sky Yard, which is open Thursday through Sunday evenings.Envision a picturesque floral archway welcoming guests into an expansive, open-air space, and there you'll have Oasis. Located in the heart of Wynwood, this massive venue offers an outdoor dining experience unlike any other. Oasis’s food concepts — including Buya Izakaya's Buya Dumplings + Buns, chef Michael Lewis' Chikin, sandwich shop Alidoro, square pies from Prince Street Pizza, and Coyo Taco spinoff Los Buenos — showcase local chefs alongside New York City favorites. The focal point of the spacious setting reveals itself with the Tower Bar. The food hall shares space with Spotify, so it's the spot to be on the weekends when well-known artists stop by for a show.Shoma Bazaar, Doral’s newest food, beverage, and event space, was created by husband-and-wife duo Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee to offer a dining and entertainment destination unlike any other in Miami. The massive indoor/outdoor venue brings together an array of cuisines, bars, and nightlife with 15 vendors from some of South Florida’s finest chefs and mixologists. Options range from Ash Pizza and Trattoria dal Plin Italian Eatery to BFF (Burgers, Franks, and Fries) and the Market Milkshake Bar. But it's the bar at Shoma Bazaar that's poised to become a go-to neighborhood watering hole: a 30-seat stretch lounge space with four mixology stations that shake up a variety of bespoke cocktails, many of which are poured on draft.Time Out officially opened its doors to Miami in 2019 with the goal of housing some of the city's best chefs under one roof. To that end, today's curated mix features tacos from La Santa Taqueria by chef Omar Montero, contemporary Vietnamese fare by the Phuc Yea team with Pho Mo, and Detroit-style pizza at Square Pie City by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog. Try its latest vendors: Little Liberty, Clyde's Caribbean, and Bebito's Cafecito, or swing by during happy hour for a seat at one of the three bars — including Vinya, a natural wine bar and bottle shop, and the main center bar, which serves cocktails created by some of Miami’s renowned watering holes.