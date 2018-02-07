The Ultimate Single Girl's Guide to Valentine's Day in Miami 2024

Whether you are heartbroken, single by choice, a Valentine's Day hater, newly single, or just looking for a fun night to celebrate the love that comes from your friendships, the New Times girlies (food contributor Rachel Costa and food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar) curated a list of the best Galentine's Day and ladies' night events in Miami that land on both February 13 and February 14.
Browse through our chronological list of Instagram-worthy restaurants offering pink drinks, a "Clueless Chic" cocktail event, a fun opportunity to diss Valentine's Day, and tons of complimentary bubbly and cocktails to find the best fit for your friend group next week.
Balan's Brickell901 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 108, Miami
305-809-8587
balansbrickell.comWhile the lovey-dovey couples are making plans for Valentine's Day, Balan's has super fun events this month for the single ladies of Miami. On Galentine's Day, Balan's will host a Clueless-themed night. Here, the dress code calls for "Clueless chic," so take inspiration from Dionne, Cher, and Tai and channel your inner fashionista. The restaurant will offer a welcome glass of bubbly on this night with the purchase of an entree from the specially curated menu. 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 13.
The Greystone Bar1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-847-4000
greystonehotel.comDo not text your ex! Or, do. Who are we to judge, right? If you want to text your ex for the plot of your "main character energy" era, head to the Greystone Bar to at least have a good laugh about it while sipping on the exclusive "Text Your Ex" cocktail made with coconut rum, grenadine, and fresh lime juice. The dimly lit lounge will set the perfect scene for a Galentine's date. Even if you don't plan on texting anyone, the two-for-one cocktail deal might lead to a text you regret the next morning. Additionally, the event falls on comedy night, so starting at 8:30 p.m., take the opportunity to put the phone away and laugh with your friends. 5 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, February 13.
Rosa Sky115 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.comListen up, because this event is exclusive for the ladies! So, gather the group together for a pink cocktail on a pink rooftop for Galentine's Day. On Tuesday, February 13, Rosa Sky will celebrate friendship with the ultimate girls' night. Guests who RSVP in advance will receive a complimentary glass of rosé before 8 p.m. The menu features a variety of pink cocktails perfect for a cute Instagram moment. The dress code is "dress to impress" in pink and red shades. Photo opportunities include a heart balloon wall, the word "Gals" on the wall, a mini flower bouquet by Calisora, and Polaroid pictures taken throughout the night. As if the night couldn't get any cuter, there will be a special raffle to win a facial from Silver Mirror and a bottle of Moët & Chandon. 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday, February 13.
Bâoli Miami1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-8822
baolimiami.com
Bâoli has the perfect aesthetic for the perfect girls' night, especially with its infamous "My Boyfriend Is Out of Town" weekly event. The restaurant is celebrating Galentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14, with pink cocktails and a selection of Asian-inspired food, including sushi rolls and ramen made with a modern twist. The restaurant has also partnered with trendy skincare line Glow Recipe to give one lucky person a full-sized bottle of Watermelon Glow niacinamide dew drops. The restaurant will also serve a specialty cocktail in partnership with Ketel One inspired by the watermelon moisturizer. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Wednesday, February 14.
Batch Gastropub Miami30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.comWhile Galentine's Day is about celebrating friendship, you can also do that while hating on the idea of Valentine's Day. Batch Gastropub was New Times' reader's choice for Best Ladies Night in 2023, so you can't go wrong with gathering your girls here for the restaurant's "Anti-Valentine's Day" event featuring bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis for $25 per person. The regular menu will be available, including Batch's signature wings, chicken and waffles, and the "Batch Attack" burger. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesday, February 14.
Copper 29 Bar206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-580-4689
copper29bar.comIf the "Anti-Valentine" vibe isn't your thing, but you also don't feel like staying in on Valentine's Day, Copper 29 is hosting a Valentine's Day girls' night out. The bar will serve special Valentine's Day cocktails, including "Purple Kiss" with mezcal, blood orange, and a smoky salt rim, and the fancy "Bubbly Lychee," with Kikori whiskey, pineapple, lychee, Germain liqueur, and Champagne. The only thing that could make the night better would be complimentary drinks, right? And that's exactly what you'lll get! From 7 to 10 p.m., all ladies can enjoy an open bar for well drinks. 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, February 14.