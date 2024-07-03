8 Best Hot Dogs in Miami

It's almost the Fourth of July, it's peak summer, it's freaking hot, and, honestly, it's way too hot to be firing up the grill (did we mention it was hot)? Thankfully, for us down in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, some incredibly delicious hot dogs are being made across the city. Plus, July is "hot dog month," so, you kind of have to go grab one.
From the delicious glizzies at Off Site Nano Brewery and Dogma Grill to the classic franks being sold at Arbetter's Hot Dogs and Coney Island Joe's, these hot dogs will have you saying, "Hawt, dog, that's good." We warned you. Ok, now we're hungry. What makes Miami hot dogs so special is that not only do we have classic American hot dogs like the ones being made at Arbetter's topped with mustard and sauerkraut, but we also have Venezuelan and Colombian hot dogs that are saucy, crunchy, and messy. So good.
Without further ado, here are the top eight wieners in Miami.
Arbetter's Hot Dogs8747 SW 40th St., Miami
305-207-0555
arbetterhotdogs.comA longtime favorite for more than 40 years, this Miami institution is operated by brothers David and Joe Arbetter. Together, they're keeping the family's dream alive at Arbetter's Hot Dogs where the chili is made fresh daily, the buns are served pillowy-soft, and the ambiance is old-school. Arbetter’s late founder Bob Arbetter and his relatives are still making simple and delicious franks like the "All Around" made with mustard, onions, and relish. It’s also proven with the famed sauerkraut dog with mustard or the chili-onion dog — all of them best when flanked by a mountain of chili cheese fries.
Coney Island Joe’s6401 Sheridan St., Hollywood
954-966-8800Coney Island Joe's is a real New York City pushcart making Sabrett hot dogs shipped straight from New York. It was founded by Elliot Garber, a South Florida transplant who named the stand-like restaurant space after the original Coney Island Joe's that opened in Brooklyn in 1952. Over the years, the place has become the go-to spot for its New York-style Coney Island hot dogs. These aren't just New York-inspired hot dogs, they're the same authentic dogs served up at nearly every street corner in Manhattan that give that quintessential "snap" on the first bite. The menu also offers several versions, from a plain grilled dog with ketchup and mustard to a true New York pushcart water dog topped with yellow mustard, sauerkraut, and chopped onions.
Off Site Nano Brewery8250 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-360-4237
offsite.miamiOff Site is the brainchild of Steve Santana and Adam Darnell in the Little River district, about one block away from The Citadel. It may be a nano-brewery and restaurant that serves a small menu of bar bites, but it's also home to an insanely delicious Chicago-style hot dog topped with relish, onions, mustard, tomato, pickles, sport pepper, and celery salt. The brewery also makes an insane "Champion Dog" made of an all-beef house dog, kraut, curry mustard, and everything seasoning. It's bonkers good, and the fermented kraut gives it the perfect kick. The hot dogs are all made in-house.
Dogma Grill7030 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-759-3433
dogmagrill.com There's no better spot to snag your own do-it-yourself hot dog than at Dogma Grill. This MiMo District hot dog shack boasts plentiful classics — from Italian sausage, veggie, and turkey franks to bratwurst and jumbo beef dogs. While there are plenty of specialty franks to choose from — many inspired by the streets of New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Colombia, and beyond — the folks at Dogma will also create a dog any way you want it. The topping options include bacon, chili, sauerkraut, relish, coleslaw, baked beans, chopped onions, and cheese.
Hot Diggity Dogs & More2641 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-981-7827
orderhotdiggitydogs.comAs the name suggests, Hot Diggity Dogs & More on Griffin Road offers more than hot dogs. You can order a damn fine sausage and pepper or Italian beef sandwich, Philly cheesesteak, chicken wings — even a fried fish sandwich. As far as hot dogs go, the short list of options is still what they do best, however. A Chicago dog arrives with all-fresh fixings, and the chili cheese and onion are smothered in just the right amount of ingredients, so every bite is just as good as the last. If you want something special, a not-so-doggy option here is the house favorite: a Polish beef sausage served "Maxwell Street" style — a perfectly cooked, plump sausage topped with grilled onions, whole pickled peppers, and a slick of yellow mustard served on a steamed poppy seed bun.
Los Perros8410 W. Flagler St., Miami
305-953-6845
losperros.comHot dogs are widely considered all-American fare, but it wouldn't be Miami if you couldn't try one with a Latin twist. At Los Perros, you can scarf down a Colombian-style dog at almost any hour of the night, making for the ultimate hangover food pitstop. The Kendall location out past the turnpike is the OG, but there's now a Los Perros in Miami Gardens and another in Coral Point Plaza. That last hole in the wall serves sizzling hot dogs from noon until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 1 a.m. every other day. And don't let the shop's looks deceive you: Los Perros may be no frills, but it's full of flavor. Try the "SuperPerro,” — a customer favorite that features a grilled dog topped with crushed potato chips and a house-made pink sauce served in a locally baked artisan-style bun.
Los Verdes4491 N. University Dr., Lauderhill
954-306-3014
losverdes.comIf you've heard whispers of a hot dog so enormous — and with such a rainbow of toppings — you might not be able to finish it in one sitting, you're probably thinking of Venezuelan and Colombian-style perros, both of which you can find in abundance in South Florida. Some of the best are served at Los Verdes, where their “perros" can be swapped for chicken, chorizo sausage, or chopped beef. The classic take is, of course, done best with a hot dog and the traditional street food-style mashup of toppings that seem odd at first but blend beautifully together. It begins with a plump perro nestled in a steamed bun, hidden under a thick blanket of toppings like a sweet pineapple puree, garlic sauce, and a creamy, mayo-based pink sauce to chopped bacon, onion, mozzarella cheese, and quail eggs. And just when you think this heart-stopper couldn't get more deadly or indulgent, the coup de grâce arrives with a layering of crumbled potato chips, lending a salty, crispy bite to the mix
Sweet Dogs 3054749 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-448-4900
instagram.com/sweetdogs305Sometimes a wiener is all you need to sweeten your day. Cue Sweet Dogs 305, a local go-to that has remained consistent via its versions of outrageous, palate-pleasing hot dogs with all the fixings. Go straight for two simple pleasures you've never tried together: the mac hot dog, piling mac and cheese, grated Parmesan, and garlic croutons on a hot dog. Sweet Dogs also has franks inspired by home teams such as the Dolphins and the Heat, but unlike the sports world, these dogs don't disappoint.